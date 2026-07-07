Las Vegas Aces Waive Chennedy Carter
Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have waived 5-9 guard Chennedy Carter.
One of the original WNBA franchises celebrating their 30th season in the league, the Las Vegas Aces continue play this week at Portland on July 9, with a 7 p.m. tip on The Spot-Vegas 34. Upon returning to Las Vegas, the Aces will play back-to-back games at Michelob ULTRA Arena, starting with a 3 p.m. clash against Phoenix on Saturday, which will stream on Peacock and air locally on The Spot-Vegas 34. On Sunday the Aces have a rematch against Indiana, which tips at 6 p.m. on NBC. Limited tickets are still available for the games, which are anticipated to be sold out.
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