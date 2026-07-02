A'ja Wilson Earns 7th All-Star Starting Nod in 8th All-Star Appearance

Published on July 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson was today announced as a starter for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, her 7th starting nod in 8 WNBA All-Star Game appearances. Playing in her 9th season in the W, Wilson has featured on an All-Star roster each year it's been held throughout her career (the All-Star game was not held in 2020).

Wilson's 8th All-Star nod ranks tied with Seimone Augustus, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Lisa Leslie and 2026 All-Star Breanna Stewart for the fifth most in league history, trailing Sue Bird (13), Diana Taurasi (11), Tamika Catchings, Brittney Griner and Nneka Ogwumike (10 apiece) and Tina Thompson (9).

The four-time WNBA M'VP currently leads the league in scoring (25.7 ppg), tied for the lead in blocked shots (2.0 bpg), while hauling in a league fourth-best 9.4 rpg to go with 2.9 apg and 1.6 spg. Further she helped lead the Aces to a 14-5 mark, No. 2 in league standings, and a spot in the June 30 Commissioner's Cup Championship game, which she missed due to being sidelined with an injury sustained on June 28.

As part of the league's 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will take center stage as honorary general managers for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and will draft their respective rosters from the pool of 22 All-Stars. Additional information regarding the general managers' construction of the rosters for Team Cooper and Team Weatherspoon will be shared by the league in the coming days.

All-Star starters were voted on by fans, current players and select media members, with fans accounting for 50 percent of the vote, while current players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each. A total of four guards and six frontcourt players were selected as starters, and the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves, which consists of three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The 12 reserves will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC at 5:30 p.m.

Also listed as a 2026 AT&T All-Star Game starter are: Aliyah Boston (Indiana), Paige Bueckers (Dallas), Caitlin Clark (Indiana), Natasha Howard (Minnesota), Olivia Miles (Minnesota), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana), Jessica Shepard (Dallas), Stewart (New York) and Gabby Williams (Golden State).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2026

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