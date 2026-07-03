A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces center and four-time league M'VP A'ja Wilson has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of June, upping her league-record of Player of the Month honors to 15. It's also her second of the season after securing it for her play in May.

Over the month of June, during which the Aces posted a 9-2 slate, Wilson averaged a league-high 26.5 points and a league third-best 10.3 rebounds to go with 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocked shots, while shooting 52.6% from the floor and 81.6% from the charity stripe.

Wilson led the field with 8 20-point games, 5 of which were 30-point outings, and she also posted a league-leading 6 20-point double-doubles.

On June 16, she earned the 30th Western Conference Player of the Week honor of her career, which trails only Tina Charles, 33-time WNBA Player of the Week awardee, on the WNBA all-time list.

Wilson previously earned Western Conference Player of the Month for August and September 2020; June 2021; May and July 2022; June, July, and August 2023; May, June, July and September 2024; August 2025; and May 2026.

The second-most monthly awardee is Charles, who earned 12 Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors throughout her career.

WILSON'S JUNE HIGHLIGHTS:

June 2 at Los Angeles

Tallied a 25-point, 15-rebound performance in a 79-69 victory at Los Angeles. She also became the 14th player, and fourth fastest, in league history with 900 career stocks (steals + blocks).

June 6 vs Golden State

Posted 28 points and 14 rebounds in an 84-79 win over Golden State and moved into the No. 15 spot on the league's all-time rebounding list.

June 8 vs Seattle

With game-highs of 34 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists, Wilson led the Aces to a 101-91 victory over Seattle. She became the 19th athlete in the league's 30-year history to eclipse 6,000 points and was the youngest and fastest to the mark. With her 3 blocked shots, she also moved into No. 7 on the league's all-time blocks list.

June 11 at Portland

A game-high 32 points from Wilson helped the Aces take down the Fire 105-89. She also moved from No. 19 on the league's scoring list to No. 16.

June 13 vs Minnesota

Wilson posted 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Aces edge past then-No. 1 Minnesota 100-97. It marked her 11th straight game with at least 20 points.

June 15 at Dallas

Wilson was held to 18 points in a 96-66 loss to Dallas.

June 17 at Phoenix

Wilson's 33 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high 5 steals not only led the Aces past the Mercury 86-76, but it also marked just the 7th time I league history that a player recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals.

June 21 vs Golden State

Wilson posted 19 points and 9 rebounds in a 92-73 victory over Golden State.

June 23 vs New York

Wilson was held to a season-low 16 points as the Aces dropped a game to the Liberty, 87-76. She overtook teammate Jewell Loyd and moved into the No. 15 spot on the W's all-time scoring list.

June 25 vs Dallas

In a 99-84 win over Dallas, Wilson contributed 32 points and 9 boards.

June 28 at Chicago

Wilson posted game-highs of 30 points, 15 caroms, 4 steals and 3 blocked shots to close out the month with a 107-99 win at Chicago. It was Wilson's league-high 8th 30-point/15-rebound double-double of her career. It was her 43rd career 30-point game, which ranks No. 2 all-time behind Diana Taurasi's 54.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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