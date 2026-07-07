Kyle Lowry and Ayahna Cornish-Lowry Join Toronto Tempo Ownership Group

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







(Toronto, ON) - The Toronto Tempo announced today that NBA champion Kyle Lowry and entrepreneur and philanthropist Ayahna Cornish-Lowry have joined the team's ownership group, further strengthening the organization's commitment to growing women's basketball and investing in the future of the sport in Canada.

Beloved by basketball fans across the country, Lowry spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, helping lead the franchise to its first NBA Championship in 2019 while becoming one of the most respected and beloved players in team history. Throughout his career, Lowry has been recognized not only for his leadership on the court, but also for his lasting impact on the Toronto community. This announcement comes on the heels of Lowry announcing his retirement with the Toronto Raptors.

Cornish-Lowry is an accomplished athlete, entrepreneur, philanthropist and dedicated advocate for youth and families. She was a star player at St. Joseph's University in Pennsylvania, named the squad's Best Offensive Player for two consecutive seasons. Through her leadership and the couple's work with the Lowry Love Foundation, she has helped create meaningful opportunities for underserved communities while championing education, wellness and the power of sport to create positive change. Together, Lowry and Cornish-Lowry have been longtime supporters of the women's game and have remained committed to growing basketball for future generations.

"We are a huge basketball family and have been big supporters of the WNBA since day one," said Lowry and Cornish-Lowry. "This feels like a true full circle moment to announce our ownership in the Tempo. We're excited to help build something special in Toronto, inspire the next generation of athletes and fans, and support the continued growth of women's basketball in Canada."

"Kyle and Ayahna have made an immeasurable impact on the game of basketball and on the city of Toronto," said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and the Toronto Tempo. "Their commitment to community, their passion for growing the game and their belief in the future of women's sports make them outstanding additions to our ownership group. We are proud to welcome them to the Tempo family."

More information about the Toronto Tempo, including details on tickets and merchandise, can be found at tempo.wnba.com.







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