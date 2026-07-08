Dominique Malonga Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Reserve

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The WNBA announced today that Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga has been selected as a reserve for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. This marks Malonga's first All-Star selection.

At 20 years old, Malonga is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. In just her second WNBA season, Malonga has already become the youngest player in league history to reach 500 points, 300 rebounds, 200 made field goals and eight career double-doubles. She also became the youngest 30-point scorer in WNBA history with a career-high 37 points against Dallas on June 22.

Malonga ranks amongst the WNBA's top three centers in points per game (15.9) and field goals made per game (6.3), while averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and shooting percentages across the board.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 25, at the United Center in Chicago and will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The weekend will also feature the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24, while WNBA Live presented by AWS will run Thursday through Saturday at McCormick Place. As part of the WNBA's 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will serve as honorary general managers and draft the All-Star teams.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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