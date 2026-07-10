Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.9.26
Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST
SEATTLE 19 19 21 19 78 N. Hiedeman (20) D. Malonga (9) F. Johnson (5)
ATLANTA 29 26 19 15 89 A. Gray (22) A. Reese (11) J. Canada (8)
STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm opened the game by notching 14 of their 19 first quarter points from inside the paint and finished the first frame with six assists on eight made baskets. Seattle shot 50% from the field during the second quarter and ended the first half with 28 points in the paint, marking their second-highest points in the paint total in a half this season. Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm in the third quarter, notching nine points on 66.7% (4-for-6) shooting. Seattle rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Atlanta and limiting the Dream to no made three-pointers for the final 10 minutes, but the comeback fell short in an 89-78 loss.
KEY STATS OF THE GAME
The Storm's 54 points in the paint tie their season high.
Seattle held Atlanta to 23.1% from the three-point line, their fourth-lowest shooting percentage in a game so far this season.
STORM HIGHLIGHTS
Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm with 20 points, her seventh 20+ point game this season. She also recorded five rebounds and three assists.
Dominique Malonga tallied 15 points on 50% shooting from the field and nine rebounds.
Flau'jae Johnson added 14 points. Her five assists and two seals were both team highs.
DREAM HIGHLIGHTS
Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 22 points and Rhyne Howard added 19.
UP NEXT: The Storm travels to Washington, D.C. for a matchup with the Mystics on Sunday, July 12. Tipoff is at 12 p.m. PT and will be broadcast locally on KOMO and CW Seattle. It will also being available to stream on Prime for users in Washington state.
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