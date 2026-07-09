Indiana Fever Fall at LA Sparks

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Indiana Fever (12-9) suffered a 106-92 loss on the road to the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. The Fever will complete the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night at the Phoenix Mercury, with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET.

While the Fever jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, the Sparks were able to battle back in the final moments of the first 10 minutes, cutting into Indiana's lead to make it a 25-21 game. The Sparks took the lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Fever 27-16 to go up 48-41 at halftime. Despite 12 points off four three-pointers from Kelsey Mitchell, the Sparks maintained their lead heading into the final quarter. The Sparks would go on to close out the game in the fourth quarter, closing out the regular-season series, 2-1, in favor of the Fever.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark returned to the Fever starting lineup on Wednesday night after missing the team's previous two games with a back injury. Clark totaled nine points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes played.

With her three-pointer made at 6:25 in the second quarter, Lexie Hull moved past Tan White (126), who she was previously tied with, to solely secure the 10th most three-pointers made in Indiana Fever history. Hull finished the night with two three pointers bringing her career total to 128 three pointers made.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 123rd career 20+ point scoring game, tying Jewell Loyd for the 15th most of such games in WNBA history, three shy of tying Lisa Leslie for the 14th most in league history.

With her 29 points scored, Mitchell recorded her 36th consecutive double-digit scoring game, one game shy of tying Tamika Catchings for the longest double-digit scoring streak in Indiana Fever history.

Mitchell finished the night with five three pointers made giving her 724 in her career, while putting her just three away from tying Katie Douglas (727) for the seventh most three pointers in WNBA history.

Finishing the night with two rebounds, totaling 474 across her career, Hull moved past Natasha Howard (473) for the 15th most rebounds in Fever franchise history.

Damiris Dantas scored a season-high 12 points, surpassing her previous high of seven points set on May 9 against the Dallas Wings.

The game marked the third, and final, regular season matchup between the Fever and the Sparks, with Indiana taking a 2-1 (W-L) record in the three-game series.

Aliyah Boston missed Wednesday's game due to a lower leg injury, the second missed game of her entire WNBA career. Myisha Hines-Allen entered the starting lineup in place of Boston.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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