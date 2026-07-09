Capella University Named the Official Higher Learning Partner of the WNBA

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK AND MINNESOTA - Capella University and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multi-year partnership, making Capella the Official Higher Learning Partner of the WNBA.

Capella will also serve as the Presenting Partner of WNBA overtime across league channels, celebrating the extra periods played when games extend beyond regulation and the determination, resolve and commitment they demand.

The partnership reflects a natural alignment between the WNBA and Capella University through a shared understanding that extra effort, focus and commitment help turn aspirations into accomplishments.

"The WNBA represents the relentlessness of those who persevere and overcome to achieve their goals," said Constance St. Germain, President of Capella University. "Our working adult students embody those same qualities, making this partnership a natural extension of both organizations' winning attitudes."

"Capella University understands what it takes to pursue ambitious goals and stay committed to them," said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer of the WNBA. "This partnership is rooted in a shared belief in growth, perseverance and continued progress. Together, we're celebrating the idea that meaningful achievements are earned one step at a time."







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