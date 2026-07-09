Toronto Tempo Sign Kayla Alexander to Seven-Day Hardship Contract

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed 6'4" center Kayla Alexander to a seven-day hardship contract.

Alexander joins the Tempo following two seasons overseas with Valencia Basket Club in Euro league, highlighted by a Finals MVP honour during the 2024-25 Liga Femenina Endesa championship. Previously, she played for Tango Bourges Basket in France where she became a FIBA Europe SuperCup Women Champion and earned MVP honours. Alexander spent eight seasons in the WNBA across 203 games after being drafted eighth overall by the San Antonio Silver Stars in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

A native of Milton, Ontario, Alexander has represented Canada on the international stage as a two-time Olympian (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024) and across several FIBA competitions, including a silver medal at the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup.

In December 2024, Alexander was inducted into the Syracuse University Hall of Fame, where she remains the program's all-time leader in points (2,040) and blocks (350). Alexander brings a high level of rim protection, rebounding, and interior presence to the Toronto Tempo.







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