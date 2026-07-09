Game Preview: Fever at Mercury

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







After falling in a rematch with the Los Angeles Sparks 106-92 on Wednesday, the Fever travel to Phoenix to complete the back-to-back as they take on the Mercury on Thursday, July 9, at 10:00 PM ET.

Kelsey Mitchell continues her personal hot streak after leading Indiana with 29 points on 50 percent shooting in Wednesday's loss. The Fever played the Sparks without Aliyah Boston, who was sidelined with a leg injury, but Caitlin Clark returned to the lineup after a two-game absence. Clark struggled to find a rhythm in her return, and posted nine points, four rebounds, and three assists in her 16 minutes.

Clark is out for Indiana's matchup with the Mercury, but Boston will return to the lineup for the Fever on Thursday. Thursday's matchup marks the final meeting between the Mercury and Fever this season.

Indiana and Phoenix split the first two matchups at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in late June as the Fever took the initial meeting, 86-77, but the Mercury claimed the rematch, 111-109. The Fever head to Phoenix's Mortgage Matchup Center and attempt to win the regular season series on the road.

Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas are Phoenix's top scorers at 20.8 and 14.2 points per game respectively, and Thomas leads the league in assists with 8.3 per game. The two have 10 WNBA All-Star selections combined, but neither was selected for this season's All-Star game.

The Mercury pair averages a combined 45.5 points per game in their two meetings with the Fever this season, but Mitchell averages a strong 26 points per game against the Mercury. Mitchell has led the Fever in scoring four consecutive games, and has notched 25 points or more in each of those four contests. After a strong night in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Indiana will look to Mitchell to set the tone in Phoenix.

The matchup with the Mercury marks Indiana's third game on its current four-game road trip. The Fever will finish the trip in Las Vegas on Sunday before returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, July 15, for a clash with the Golden State Valkyries.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury Thursday, July 9, 2026 Mortgage Matchup Center | 10:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Prime Video - TBA WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (12-9)

Guard - Ty Harris Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Phoenix Mercury (8-14)

Guard - Lexi Held Guard - Kahleah Copper Forward - DeWanna Bonner Forward - Alyssa Thomas Center - Valeriane Ayayi







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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