Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Toronto Tempo (Game #23) - July 10

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Montreal, QC - The Dallas Wings (14-8) close out a four-game road trip in Montreal, taking on the Toronto Tempo (9-12) on Friday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Bell Centre. The game will air nationally on ION with Brendan Glasheen (play-by-play), Kim Adams (analyst) and Ashley Docking (sideline) on the call.

The Wings enter Friday's matchup coming off an 88-77 road victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Jessica Shepard recorded her third triple-double of the season with a career-high tying 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Awak Kuier had a career-outing with her first double-double, notching 10 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, a career-high seven assists and game-high three blocks. With the win, the Wings picked up multiple victories over the Liberty in a single regular season series for the first time since 2022.

Dallas and Toronto met just four days ago on Sunday, July 5 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, with Dallas coming away with the 89-76 win in the two teams' first-ever meeting. All active players for Dallas logged minutes in the win, with all five starters finishing in double-digits. Paige Bueckers led the way for the Wings with a game-high 22 points, three rebounds and a game-high seven assists.

Toronto enters Friday's game dropping their last three outings, most recently on Wednesday to the Golden State Valkyries at home, 83-75. Forward Isabelle Harrison led the Tempo in the effort with a team-high 24 points, while Marina Mabrey added 11 points.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ION. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Tempo Regular Season Schedule & Results

7/5 at TOR W, 89-76

7/10 at TOR 6:30 p.m. CT

8/12 at DAL 3:00 p.m. CT

Dallas leads the all-time series, 1-0.

Game Status Report

No injuries or illnesses to report.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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