WNBA Live Presented by AWS Brings Immersive Fan Experience Back to AT&T WNBA All-Star in Chicago

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - WNBA Live presented by AWS returns to AT&T WNBA All-Star for its fifth year, taking place Thursday, July 23 rd (5 p.m. - 9 p.m. CT), Friday, July 24 th (10 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT----), and Saturday, July 25 th (10 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT) at Chicago's McCormick Place. Following record fan demand and engagement, the fan festival is expanding to a three-day celebration that will include various events celebrating the WNBA's intersection with sports, culture, music, technology, and history. With 34 WNBA partners and licensees participating in the showcase, fans can enjoy a variety of activations all weekend long. WNBA Live presented by AWS and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will bring players and fans together for an unforgettable weekend in Chicago - home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend includes the State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars at Wintrust Arena on Friday, July 24 th (7 p.m. CT) on ESPN, as well as the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Saturday, July 25 th (7:30 p.m. CT) on ABC.

As the WNBA celebrates its landmark 30 th season and continues to experience historic levels of engagement, WNBA Live presented by AWS offers unique and immersive fan experiences - from opportunities to meet their favorite players and legends and attend engaging panel discussions to access to exclusive merchandise, basketball contests, and more.

The WNBA Events App is the official, on-the-ground guide to AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend, serving as the central location for information and tickets. The App features a WNBA Live presented by AWS interactive map, the most up-to-date schedule, and the ability to set reminders for player appearances and panels. Built to keep fans informed and moving seamlessly, it's the easiest way to stay connected all weekend. The WNBA Events App is available for download in the Apple and Google app stores.

The following contains details on activations surrounding WNBA Live presented by AWS:

Partner Activations Taking Place During WNBA Live presented by AWS:

Ally Financial: In its second season as the Official Banking Partner of the WNBA and a WNBA Changemaker, Ally returns with a revamped Ally Bank Savings Bucket Challenge, an interactive, arcade-style basketball experience where fans can shoot at hoops of varying heights to earn points on a commemorative gameplay debit card, redeemable for exclusive merch, including a custom Playa Society collaboration, and All-Star jerseys. Ally-sponsored WNBA players will make appearances throughout the weekend, and Ally customers will receive access to exclusive experiences and upgrades.

American Express: As the long-time Official Payments Partner of the WNBA, American Express will offer Amex® Card Members exciting perks All-Star weekend, including access to a fast lane for expedited entry to WNBA Live presented by AWS, while all fans can participate in an interactive basketball shooting challenge at the Amex Fan Experience. Amex Card Members will also have access to a dedicated Card Member entrance at the United Center for Saturday's AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

2026 Women's Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp: The 2026 Women's Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp returns to WNBA Live presented by AWS to host a Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. Hosted by the NBA and FIBA, the BWB x WNBA Live Skills Challenge will feature two players from each region - Africa, Americas, Asia, and Europe - for a total of four teams and eight participants. The 3-Point Contest Finals will feature the top four 3-point shooting athletes from camp earlier in the afternoon.

Bumble: Bumble, the WNBA's Official Dating App Partner, returns to the Orange Carpet at WNBA Live presented by AWS. Throughout the weekend, fans will have the opportunity to take photos on the Orange Carpet while celebrating the moments that bring people together through a shared love of the game.

Capella University: As the Official Higher Learning Partner of the WNBA and Presenting Partner of WNBA Overtime, Capella invites fans to step onto the Capella Court of Possibility, an interactive, arcade-style experience inspired by the intensity of game overtime. Fans can test their WNBA knowledge and skills at the Overtime Shootout, a fast-paced trivia-meets-basketball challenge where players sink shots tied to correct answers. The experience challenges fans to rethink limits and celebrate what's possible when you bet on yourself - asking every fan the same question: What Can't You Do?

Coach: Coach returns to WNBA Live presented by AWS to celebrate the intersection of sport, style, and self-expression. Fans can explore an immersive retail experience featuring customizations, and iconic Coach designs, including the beloved Tabby bag. Fans will also get an exclusive preview of the brand's growing partnership with the WNBA, including an exciting new collaboration coming soon.

Deloitte: Unstoppable Women's Sports Business Summit: Deloitte, a WNBA Changemaker, is the presenting sponsor of the second annual Unstoppable Women's Sports Business Summit. Unstoppable is a highly curated, invite-only event, which brings together women's sports executives and league partners to create actionable items for the industry to accomplish. Through high-profile speakers and customized content, it aims to foster a community to build the future of women's sports. This year, executives attending the Summit will gather around a singular theme: Investment in Women's Sports - at scale.

DoorDash: DoorDash is keeping fans in the bag at AT&T WNBA All-Star with a customizable travel kit featuring team logos and Chicago-inspired patches, plus travel essentials to stock them with. WNBA player appearances will take place throughout the weekend.

DSG: DICK'S Sporting Goods will host an immersive, culture-forward space where fans can connect with WNBA stars, check out athlete-inspired premium gear from top brands, and participate in moments for a chance to win exciting giveaways. Fans will also be able to trial the latest Nike and Jordan footwear to recreate iconic player shots and receive a custom, digital takeaway.

ESPN: ESPN will give fans the opportunity to step behind ESPN's iconic SportsCenter desk, shop exclusive merchandise, customize apparel, and step inside 30 years of WNBA storytelling.

Google Pixel: Google Pixel presents Hoop Dreams, an immersive experience featuring basketball-inspired photo opportunities and a technology-driven fan activation celebrating the future of the game.

ION: ION will bring its Friday Night excitement to WNBA Live presented by AWS, giving fans a chance to test their vertical, create shareable content, and follow ION on social media for giveaways and other exciting prizes.

Jr. WNBA: The Jr. WNBA, the WNBA's global home for girls, will host a variety of on-court events and off-court programming at WNBA Live presented by AWS, engaging girls in partnership with Tampax. On Friday, July 24 at 10:00 AM, the Jr. WNBA and Tampax will host an hour-long basketball clinic for girls ages 9 and up of all skill levels. On Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 AM, the Jr. WNBA and Tampax will host a panel discussion focused on the values girls gain from playing sports and the challenges girls and women may face in sports and life for girls ages 11-17.

Kia: As a Proud Partner of the WNBA, Kia will bring its Night Market experience to AT&T WNBA All-Star, featuring arcade games, photo opportunities, WNBA talent appearances, and exclusive Kia swag.

KultureCity: KultureCity is helping make WNBA Live presented by AWS more sensory-accessible and inclusive. Trained volunteers and a mobile sensory room will be available for families and individuals with sensory needs and non-visible disabilities.

La Crema: La Crema is bringing wine and basketball fans together for an elevated, high-energy experience. Guests can visit La Crema's activation at WNBA Live presented by AWS to enjoy fan-favorite wines, including the new, limited edition WNBA White Blend, alongside player appearances, fun food pairings, and more.

Lifetime: As the Official Licensed Basketball Hoop of the WNBA, Lifetime will showcase its new line of WNBA team-branded basketball systems and provide fans with opportunities to test their skills on official WNBA hoops.

Mielle: Mielle will host a panel discussion highlighting the routines, rituals, and real-life moments that fuel peak performance. This panel explores how preparation, confidence, and will showcase how the brand's Rosemary Mint Collection empower athletes and active women to never miss your moment.

Nike: Nike at WNBA Live presented by AWS is the ultimate expression of the game's past, present, and future. Honoring the 30 years of our partnership and celebrating the next era together, Nike Basketball is focused on creating impact and driving forward the future of hoops from grassroots to greatness.

Outerstuff: At WNBA Live presented by AWS, Outerstuff will host an official retail space for fans to gear up with a wide selection of products for youth and little ones.

Procter & Gamble (P&G): As an Official Partner of the WNBA, P&G will debut the P&G Sports Lab, an interactive experience showcasing products from Downy, Olay, Secret, Tampax, Tide and Venus. Fans can receive product samples and a commemorative tote bag while supplies last, with a special appearance by Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Panini: As the exclusive Trading Card Partner of the WNBA, Panini's activation will offer fans custom Panini WNBA digital trading cards, exclusive trading card packs, and surprise player meet-and-greets. Autographed memorabilia from Panini's collection will also be on display for fans to see.

Playa Society: Playa Society will host its "2026 Playa Society WNBA ASW Family Reunion," a retail experience that celebrates community, creativity, and culture. Fans will be able to shop new merch drops, pose with Playa Society's iconic sketches, customize their own merch, and meet WNBA players throughout the weekend.

Pop-A-Shot: Pop-A-Shot, the creator of the arcade basketball game, will debut the Pop-A-Mobile, an all-new rolling arcade. Outfitted with six Pop-A-Shot Elite games (the same models used for the Pop-A-Shot National Championship), the Pop-A-Mobile will offer competitive fun on wheels.

Pro Standard: Pro Standard returns to WNBA Live presented by AWS, with merchandise customization, player appearances, and photo opportunities celebrating the intersection of basketball and fashion.

Rank & Rally: Rank & Rally serves as the Official Event Retail Operator for WNBA Live presented by AWS. The pop-up store will feature a variety of official All-Star merchandise anchored by Nike jerseys and complemented by top WNBA licensees including New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Sportiqe, Round21, Playa Society, and Wilson.

Round21: Round21 will feature artist-designed products, customization, creative experiences, and limited-edition releases celebrating the intersection of basketball, art and culture.

Skechers: Skechers Basketball, an Official Partner of the WNBA, is putting its commitment to women's basketball and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes into action - bringing the energy of the game to life at WNBA Live presented by AWS. At the center of it all is a free basketball clinic for girls from the Chicago Sky Academy led by the performance brand's legendary athletes. A star-studded lineup could include 3x WNBA champion Jackie Young, FIBA 3x3 World Cup Gold Medalist Rickea Jackson and WNBA All-Star Kiki Iriafen, bringing their talent and inspiration to this incredible up-close experience for young fans. Just outside the clinic, the Skechers Basketball sidewalk pop-up will feature larger-than-life images of its WNBA icons, where product experts will share more about the brand's growing presence in the game.

SLAM: SLAM will celebrate the WNBA's 30th season through a fan experience highlighting the league's history, culture and future with storytelling, merchandise and interactive displays.

State Farm: Building on more than a decade of supporting women's basketball and in addition to being the entitlement partner of the State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest, State Farm will host the State Farm Celebrity 3-Point Contest at WNBA Live presented by AWS. Fans can also get in on the action by stepping onto a state-of-the-art LED court for "The Game Is Yours" 3-Point Challenge to compete for exclusive State Farm x Playa Society merchandise.

State Street: As the Presenting Partner of the Year 1 content series, State Street Investment Management SPY will host a special panel featuring WNBA rookies moderated by WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie on Saturday, July 25, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT on the main stage at WNBA Live presented by AWS. The panel serves as a live extension of the Year 1 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY content series.

Tissot: Tissot, the Official Timekeeper of the WNBA, will host the Summer Hoops Club at WNBA Live presented by AWS, featuring basketball challenges, product displays, and giveaways throughout the weekend.

Xfinity: Xfinity, the Official TV Service Provider of the WNBA, will bring the Xfinity Courtside Collective to WNBA Live presented by AWS with exclusive merchandise, member benefits, customization opportunities, photo moments, and player appearances.

WNBA ID: WNBA ID will enhance the fan experience at WNBA Live presented by AWS with a dedicated WNBA ID Member Fast Lane, giving members priority entry into the event and more time to explore the weekend's programming. Once inside, WNBA ID members can pick up an exclusive gift designed to celebrate the league's biggest weekend. WNBA ID serves as the league's fan account program, providing seamless sign-in across WNBA digital platforms, personalized content, and special benefits during key moments of the season. New users can sign up for a WNBA ID at WNBA.com/ID or on the WNBA App - it's fast and free.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.