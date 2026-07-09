Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (7.8.26)
Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Lynx notes
Player Notes
Kayla McBride scored a team-high 23 points on 6-of-10 (60.0%) shooting, also going 9-of-9 from the free throw line and adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Natasha Howard added 12 points on 4-of10 (40.0%) shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists, marking her sixth 10+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (62nd career).
Courtney Williams totaled 12 points in today's contest, shooting 6-of-13 (46.1%) from the floor. Williams also added seven assists and four rebounds in today's contest, marking her ninth 10+ point/5+ assist game of the season (101st career).
Dorka Juhász posted 12 points on a career-high 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from three, also adding six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 19:27 minutes off the bench.
Team Notes
As a team, Minnesota shot 10-of-22 (45.4%) from deep in today's contest, marking the 22nd consecutive game with 10+ made three-pointers.
With tonight's win, Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve became the WNBA's all-time winningest coach (380), passing Mike Thibault.
In tonight's game, Minnesota's bench contributed 22 points, led by Juhász (12).
In tonight's contest, five Lynx players recorded a block: Howard (3), Nia Coffey (1), Dorka Juhasz (1), McBride (1), marking the ninth game this season totaling 7+ blocks.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026
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- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (7.8.26) - Minnesota Lynx
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