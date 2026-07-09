Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (7.8.26)

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride scored a team-high 23 points on 6-of-10 (60.0%) shooting, also going 9-of-9 from the free throw line and adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Natasha Howard added 12 points on 4-of10 (40.0%) shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists, marking her sixth 10+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (62nd career).

Courtney Williams totaled 12 points in today's contest, shooting 6-of-13 (46.1%) from the floor. Williams also added seven assists and four rebounds in today's contest, marking her ninth 10+ point/5+ assist game of the season (101st career).

Dorka Juhász posted 12 points on a career-high 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from three, also adding six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 19:27 minutes off the bench.

Team Notes

As a team, Minnesota shot 10-of-22 (45.4%) from deep in today's contest, marking the 22nd consecutive game with 10+ made three-pointers.

With tonight's win, Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve became the WNBA's all-time winningest coach (380), passing Mike Thibault.

In tonight's game, Minnesota's bench contributed 22 points, led by Juhász (12).

In tonight's contest, five Lynx players recorded a block: Howard (3), Nia Coffey (1), Dorka Juhasz (1), McBride (1), marking the ninth game this season totaling 7+ blocks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.