Minnesota Lynx Guard Kayla McBride Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced Lynx guard Kayla McBride has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from July 13-19. The weekly honor is the second of her career and her first since Aug. 5, 2025.

During the week, the 5-11 guard averaged 28.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 28-of-47 (59.6%) from the floor and 12-of-27 (44.4%) from three across three contests. McBride currently ranks third in the WNBA in three-pointers made (71), fourth in free-throw percentage (90.7%), ninth in steals (1.6 spg) and 10th in scoring (18.1 ppg).

The Erie, Pa., native scored 37 points on July 13 against the Phoenix Mercury, shooting 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the floor and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from beyond the arc while adding six rebounds, four steals and a career-high-tying two blocks. With the performance, McBride and teammate Olivia Miles became the first duo in franchise history to each score at least 30 points in the same game. On July 15 against the Los Angeles Sparks, the guard totaled 24 points on 8-of-16 (50.0%) shooting from the field and 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the free-throw line. Against the Portland Fire on July 18, McBride recorded 24 points on 9-of-14 (64.3%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 (50.0%) from deep, moving into 20th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list (5,879) and passing Becky Hammon.

McBride has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games, marking the longest such streak of her career. She is currently averaging 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a career-high 1.6 steals per game while shooting a career-best 45.9% from the floor and 39.4% from three this season.

The Lynx will take on the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Victory+.







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