Fever's Road Trip Continues on Wednesday in L.A.

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Los Angeles when they take on the Sparks on the first night of a back-to-back. Indiana will look to sweep the season series with the Sparks with a victory on Wednesday. The Fever defeated Los Angeles on May 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and on June 27 in L.A.

Indiana is coming off an impressive 84-68 victory on Sunday in Las Vegas. Both teams were without stars, as Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark missed her second straight game with a back injury and Aces center A'ja Wilson sat out with an ankle injury.

The Fever still had plenty of firepower, as All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 27 points and All-Star center Aliyah Boston added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Clark said last week she could potentially return during this back-to-back, which includes a game on Thursday night in Phoenix.

The Sparks have dropped three straight games without their own star, as Kelsey Plum is sidelined for several weeks with a lower leg injury. Plum's 23.9 points per game would rank second in the WNBA to Wilson if Plum had played enough games to be eligible.

Without Plum, the Sparks rely heavily on their frontcourt pairing of Nneka Ogwumike (16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game) and Dearica Hamby (14.3 points and 7.7 boards).

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Crypto.com Arena | 10:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: USA/CNBC/WTHR/Fever Direct Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (12-8)

Guard - Ty Harris Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Los Angeles Sparks (8-11)

Guard - Erica Wheeler Guard - Ariel Atkins Forward - Rae Burrell Forward - Nneka Ogwumike Center - Dearica Hamby







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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