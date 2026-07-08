Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Reserves

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WNBA announced today that Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron and forward Kiki Iriafen have been named reserves for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. This marks the second consecutive All-Star recognition for the sophomore players.

Citron and Iriafen are the first teammates since 1999 to be named to consecutive All-Star games in their first two seasons (Shannon Johnson, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Nykesha Sales-Orlando Miracle, 1999). Citron and Iriafen are the only returning All-Stars from last year to increase their PPG, APG, and RPG this season.

Citron has started in 17 games, posting averages of 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 47.7% from the field.

She was named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the Associated Press' WNBA Player of the Week for games played June 15-21, 2026. During those performances, she averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals, leading the Mystics to a three-game winning streak as Washington visited the Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty, and Minnesota Lynx.

Also starting in 17 games this season, Iriafen has posted averages of 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, while shooting 52.4% from the field.

Iriafen has recorded eight double-doubles this season, ranking sixth in the league in rebounds per game. Iriafen grabbed her 500th career rebound this season, becoming the fastest player in Mystics history and the ninth fastest in WNBA history to reach this milestone (58 games).

This marks the 12th time Washington has had multiple All-Star selections.

The 22nd WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 25, at the United Center in Chicago at 8:30 p.m. ET.







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