Atlanta Dream Sign Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that the organization has signed veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Walker-Kimbrough returns to Atlanta after appearing in 41 games for the Dream during the 2025 campaign, bringing championship experience and a veteran presence to the backcourt. Entering her 10th WNBA season, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2017 WNBA Draft has appeared in 276 career regular-season games and was a member of the Washington Mystics' 2019 WNBA Championship team. She also earned WNBA All-Rookie Team honors following her debut season in 2017 and was a runner-up for the Sixth Player of the Year in 2024.

Earlier today, the Atlanta Dream waived guard Indya Nivar who they selected in the second round of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Walker-Kimbrough will wear number 33.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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