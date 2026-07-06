Indiana Fever Take Down Las Vegas Aces

Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever (12-8) defeated the Las Vegas Aces (15-6), 84-68, on the road on Sunday night, led by 27 points from Kelsey Mitchell and 18 from Aliyah Boston.

The Aces held a slight 24-23 lead over the Fever in the first quarter despite seven points from Mitchell and another six from Monique Billings. Led by Lexie Hull's six points and Boston's five total rebounds, Indiana gained a one-point advantage going into halftime after outscoring Las Vegas 19-17 in the second half, including a buzzer-beater from Hull.

Scoring 26 points while holding the Aces to only 14, the Fever extended their lead to 68-55 in the third quarter, thanks in part to 11 points from Mitchell and eight from Boston. With baskets from six different players in the final quarter, Indiana secured the 84-68 victory over Las Vegas, marking the lowest amount of points allowed by the Fever this season.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Ty Harris earned her second-straight start, finishing the night with 4 points, 5 assists and a +10 plus-minus.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 35th consecutive double-digit regular-season scoring game, dating back to August 5, 2025, good for the second-longest of such streak in Indiana Fever history. Mitchell is now two double-digit scoring games from tying Tamika Catchings (37) for the longest streak in franchise history.

With 27 points scored, Mitchell recorded her third consecutive 25+ scoring game, tying a franchise record jointly held by herself (Aug. 17-24, 2025) and Tamika Catchings (Aug. 13-17, 2010)

Aliyah Boston earned her sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, the 47th double-double of her career. She currently holds the record for the second most in Indiana Fever history.

Boston recorded three three-pointers during the contest, tying her single-game record previously set this season in a June 4 win over Atlanta. The forward has now totaled 23 on the season, extending her single-season career high.

Boston recorded the 29th 15+ points and 10+ rebounds double-double of her career, extending her lead for the second-most in franchise history, only behind Tamika Catchings who did so 69 times in her career.

With four rebounds on the night, Lexie Hull brought her career total to 472 rebounds, moving past Shavonte Zellous (469) for the 16th most rebounds in franchise history, one away from tying Natasha Howard (473) in 15th place.

The Indiana Fever earned their first regular-season victory at Las Vegas and second overall, having defeated the Aces in the postseason during the 2025 WNBA Semifinals. Prior to tonight, the Fever had been held winless in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Las Vegas in Nevada.

The Fever held the Aces to just 68 points, the fewest points allowed by Indiana this year and the fewest allowed since September 7, 2025, when they held the Washington Mystics to just 65 points.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2026

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