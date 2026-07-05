Sun Set to Battle Minnesota

Published on July 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun (4-16) will face the Minnesota Lynx (15-5) on Monday, July 6 inside Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 7:00 PM CST/8:00 PM EST. Fans not making the trip can catch the action on NBC Sports Boston.

The Sun's last timeout was an 86-83 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 2 inside PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford. Leila Lacan led the Sun offensively with 18 points, five assists and three steals. Brittney Griner logged a double-double recording 13 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Also chipping in was Charlisse Leger-Walker who tallied 14 points, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards adding 11 points apiece.

The Lynx are back at home after falling 99-86 to the New York Liberty on July 3. Kayla McBride led Minnesota with 18 points and three steals in the contest. Courtney Williams and Olivia Miles also recorded double-digit outings, logging 16 and 14 respectively.

Monday's game will be the first time the two squads have played each other this season. Last season, the Sun was swept 0-3 in the regular season series but holds a 32-30 edge in the all-time series between the two.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2026

Sun Set to Battle Minnesota - Connecticut Sun

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