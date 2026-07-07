Sun Secure Road Win over Lynx, 90-89

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (6-15) defeated the Minnesota Lynx 15-6) 90-89 on Monday inside Target Center.

Brittney Griner led the Sun with her second consecutive double-double posting 29 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Kennedy Burke chipped in with 16 points, while Leila Lacan and Olivia Nelson-Ododa secured 13 and 10 respectively. The win marks the sixth win this season and the second win on the road for Connecticut.

Lacan got the Sun on the board first, knocking down a quick two from inside the paint. The Lynx logged their first points following a 2-for-2 trip at the line from Natasha Howard. After Lacan collected the first five points for Connecticut, Griner and Nelson-Ododa combined for six points giving the Sun an 11-4 lead. Kayla McBride responded with her first two points of the contest and Courtney Williams added an extra two points to cut into the Sun lead 11-8. Aaliyah Edwards capitalized on a second chance opportunity at the rim grabbing the offensive rebound and securing the putback to extend Connecticut's advantage. Williams used back-to-back buckets to get the Lynx in an offensive rhythm, but Kennedy Burke converted the and-one opportunity on the other end. Down the stretch, Minnesota went on an 8-3 run with McBride at the helm to cut the Sun lead to three, 25-22 to end the first.

At the start of the second, Williams leveled the contest at 25-25 with a three from the corner. Lacan gave the Sun a two-point lead at the rim, but McBride used her range to give the Lynx their first lead of the game 30-29. Gianna Kneepkens evened the score for the fourth time in the second frame at 32-32 after a successful trip to the line. Griner gave the Sun a two-point 34-32 lead following a helper from Charlisse Leger-Walker. Both teams traded buckets, but Connecticut jumped out to a four-point lead after Griner and Nelson-Ododa connected for two apiece. After going scoreless, Williams collected three from '24 to close the gap 38-37. Griner was sent to the line twice, putting the Sun up 41-37, but Antonia Delaere found the net from deep putting the Lynx within one at, 41-40. Williams gave Minnesota the lead 42-41 following a 14' jumper. Both teams battled before the half with neither able to fully pull away from the other. Connecticut ended the second with a four-point 48-44 lead with Griner leading the charge with 13 points.

Nelson-Ododa got the Sun started from inside the paint coming out of the half. McBride and Williams answered with five points closing the gap 50-49, but Lacan and Griner continued their offensive momentum tallying two points apiece, keeping Connecticut out in front 54-49. After a quiet first half, Diamond Miller got in on the action collecting her first two points of the evening with a jumper extending the lead 57-53. Following a 20' step back three by McBride, Griner cut to the basket for two, maintaining the lead. The Sun turned defense into offense, converting a Griner steal into three points for Lacan. After trailing 62-55, the Lynx used a 6-0 run to shrink the lead to 62-61 late in the third quarter. Howard was sent to the line and secured a successful on the and-one opportunity and tied the contest 64-64. Connecticut led 70-66 at the end of the third with the final four points coming from Griner and Leger-Walker.

Despite a scoreless first half, Dorka Juhasz extended her range, finding three from behind the arc. Griner, having a career night, added two from inside the post, pushing the Sun out 72-69. Leger-Walker dropped in a three from deep, but Howard earned two at the Lynx basket to close in on the Sun lead 75-71. After trading empty possessions, Connecticut went on a 4-2 run featuring Burke and Miller. In a comeback effort, Williams and McBride shouldered the Lynx offense with consecutive buckets. Griner continued to work inside the post down the stretch and extended the Sun lead to 84-79. McBride brought Minnesota back with an and-one opportunity, and Howard tied the contest 84-84 after going 2-for-2 at the line with 54 second remaining. With the contest proving to be tight, Burke and Griner combined for five points for a five-point 89-84 lead. The Sun closed the game, picking up the 90-89 win and will face the Lynx again on Wednesday night inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Game Notes:

Brittney Griner recorded a season-high 29 points.

Griner also recorded consecutive double-double performances for the first time since 2023.

The last time Griner recorded a 20+ point outing was against the Lynx during the 2025 season.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 90 25 23 22 20 Griner- 29 Griner- 10 Leger-Walker- 5

MIN 89 22 22 22 23 McBride- 28 Williams- 9 Williams- 5

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun will host the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 PM EST.







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