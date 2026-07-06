Los Angeles Sparks Sign Kate Martin to Standard Contract

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that the team has signed guard Kate Martin to a standard WNBA contract after she began the season as a member of the team's Player Development pool.

"Kate has made a meaningful impact on our group both on and off the court," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. " She brings versatility on both ends of the floor, competes at a high level and consistently puts the team first. We're excited to see her continue to grow."

Martin joined the Sparks on a Player Development contract on May 10 and has established herself as a valuable contributor with her versatility, defensive intensity and high basketball IQ. Her play and commitment have earned her a standard roster contract, making her the first player in franchise history to transition from the Player Development Pool to the Sparks' active roster.

Originally selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Martin spent her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces before being selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft.

Martin concluded one of the most decorated careers in University of Iowa history in 2024, becoming the first women's basketball player in program history to record at least 900 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 120 steals and 60 blocks while helping lead the Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA National Championship game appearances.







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