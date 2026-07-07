Valkyries Hold Mystics to Fewest Point Total by WNBA Team this Season in Win

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries have the longest active winning streak in the WNBA and extended it to five games with a 62-49 victory over the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on Monday. The Valkyries held the Mystics to just 49 points in the win, the lowest point total by a WNBA team this season. Golden State allowed just 16 points in the second half, marking the first time a WNBA team has accomplished this feat since 2021. The Valkyries overcame their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season by holding Washington to single digits in both the third and fourth quarters. The Mystics were held to just 30 percent from the field (18/60 FG) and 12.5 percent from three (3/24 3PT) by one of the WNBA's top-rated defenses.

VALKYRIES OVERCOME LOWEST-SCORING FIRST QUARTER OF SEASON

The Valkyries had their lowest-scoring opening quarter in a game this season, scoring just 11 points in the first quarter. The Valkyries shot just 4-for-17 from the field and 1-for-7 from behind the arc in the frame. However, they trailed by only four after the first quarter, largely thanks to their defense, which forced five turnovers and held Washington without a made 3-pointer (0/6 3PT). Golden State overcame its first-quarter struggles by scoring nine straight points to begin the second quarter, including a put-back by Kaila Charles, a lefty scoop layup from Kaitlyn Chen, a pull-up mid-range jumper from Tiffany Hayes and a 3-pointer by Janelle Salaün.

GOLDEN STATE'S SECOND-HALF RUNS BREAK THE GAME OPEN

The Valkyries scored the first seven points and the final seven points of the third quarter and outscored the Mystics 19-7 in the quarter to take a double-digit lead. Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes each made two field goals in the quarter, combining to make more shots than Washington did in the period, as the Mystics shot just 3-for-16 from the floor. Ending the frame on a 7-0 run, the Valkyries scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to expand their lead to as many as 15 points.

CHEN THE GAME'S LEADING SCORER FOR THE FIRST TIME

Kaitlyn Chen led all scorers with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, while also dishing out a game-high four assists. Chen was the only Valkyrie to score in double figures, while six other Valkyries tallied at least six points. Monday's game marked the first time in Chen's WNBA career that she has been the leading scorer.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries continue their road trip in Toronto, facing the Tempo, one of the WNBA's new expansion teams, for the first time in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2026

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