Game Preview: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty (Game #22)- July 7

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Dallas Wings (13-8) are back in action on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT, visiting the New York Liberty (13-8) at the Barclays Center. The game will air nationally on ESPN with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Geno Auriemma (analyst), Robin Roberts (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call.

The Wings enter Tuesday's matchup coming off an 89-76 road victory over the Toronto Tempo in the two teams' first-ever meeting. All active players for Dallas logged minutes in the win, with all five starters finishing in double-digits. Paige Bueckers led the way with a game-high 22 points, three rebounds and a game-high seven assists, while Azzi Fudd added 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.

The all-time regular season series between the Liberty and Wings is tied, 43-43, heading into Tuesday night's showdown. Dallas picked up a 91-76 win over New York in the first meeting of the season on May 24 in Brooklyn. The win marked the Wings' first victory on the road against the Liberty since July 19, 2023.

Rookie Azzi Fudd had a breakout game for the Wings in the May 24 meeting, notching a team-high and then career-best 24 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Fudd scored 17 of her 24 points in the third quarter, tying for the second-most by a rookie in a quarter since the WNBA transitioned to quarters in 2006 and the most by a rookie in single quarter since 2022 (Rhyne Howard, May 15, 2022). She finished with six three-point field goals, the most by a rookie in Wings history.

The Wings will look to pick up multiple wins over the Liberty in a single regular season series for the first time since 2022. A win on Tuesday night would also mark the first time since the franchise relocated to North Texas that the team has earned multiple road victories over the Liberty in the same season.

New York enters Tuesday's game after securing a 99-86 home win over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, July 3. Five Liberty players finished in double-digits, with veteran forward Breanna Stewart leading the team with 36 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ESPN. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Liberty Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/24 at NYL W, 91-76

7/7 at NYL 7:00 p.m. CT

7/16 at DAL 8:00 p.m. CT

The all-time series is tied, 43-43.

Game Status Report

No injuries or illnesses to report.







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