Connecticut Sun Raise $6,000 During 2026 Commissioner's Cup Play

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce that throughout the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, the team raised $6,000 for the team's beneficiary, United Way of Southeastern Connecticut.

In addition to the donation from Commissioner's Cup play, the organization also hosted the "Play It Forward" Toy Drive to benefit the Tommy Toy Fund, a sub-program of United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. The donation drove 75 toys to help fund holiday magic for children in New London and Windham County who may otherwise receive few to no holiday gifts without assistance.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Connecticut Sun for selecting United Way of Southeastern Connecticut as their charity partner for the Commissioner's Cup Tournament," said Dina Sears-Graves, President and CEO of United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. "The Sun continue to show what it means to lead with purpose, using their platform to bring people together and lift up causes that strengthen our communities. At United Way, we believe lasting change happens when people, partners, and resources come together around a shared commitment to help all people thrive. This partnership will help advance that work and create meaningful support for our neighbors across southeastern Connecticut. We are proud to stand with the Connecticut Sun and cheer them on throughout the tournament."

The Sun finished Commissioner's Cup play 0-6 with an 88-81 loss against the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, June 17. The previous matchups, Atlanta Dream (91-75), Chicago Sky (85-80), New York Liberty (89-80), Toronto Tempo (106-102) and Indiana Fever (85-75), all ended in hard-fought losses, raising $1,000 per game.

The 2026 Commissioner's Cup ran from June 2-17, with each team playing six games within their conferences that count towards both regular season and Commissioner's Cup qualification. This year's theme, "Our Game, Our Legacy," was an ode to the WNBA's historic 30th season alongside the league's impact and culture. Each team selected a local nonprofit to support throughout the cup as part of the WNBA's continued commitment to social justice and community impact.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.