Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (7.6.26)

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride scored a team-high 28 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting, also adding three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot, marking her first game of the season scoring 25+ points (33rd career).

Courtney Williams totaled 20 points in today's contest, shooting 9-of-19 (47.4%) from the floor. Williams also added nine rebounds and six assists in today's contest, marking her second 20+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (18th career).

Natasha Howard added 18 points on 5-of-10 (50.0%) shooting from the field, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks, marking her 12th 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (123rd career).

Team Notes

As a team, Minnesota shot 10-of-30 (33.3%) from deep in today's contest, marking the 21st consecutive game with 10+ made three-pointers.

In tonight's contest, four Lynx players recorded a block: Nia Coffey (3), Howard (2), Dorka Juhasz (1), McBride (1), marking the eighth game this season totaling 7+ blocks.

The Lynx totaled 24 assists as a team tonight, led by Williams (6), marking the sixth game of the season with 24+ assists.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2026

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