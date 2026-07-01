Dorka Juhász Injury Update

Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury update on forward Dorka Juhász, who sustained a right foot injury while playing against Casademont Zaragoza in the EuroLeague Women Semifinal on April 17.

Juhász has returned to team practice activities and continues to progress as expected. Further updates on her rehabilitation will be provided when available.







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