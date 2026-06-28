Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.28.26)

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx notes

Player Notes

Oliva Miles scored a team-high-tying 21 points on 6-of-13 (46.2%) shooting from deep and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Miles also added eight assists and three rebounds in today's contest, marking her 11th 5+ assist/15+ point game of the season, moving to third in WNBA history for most such games by a rookie, passing Sue Bird.

Natasha Howard added a team-high-tying 21 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the floor and totaled 14 rebounds, three steals and one block, marking her third consecutive game with two or more steals.

Howard's block moved her to 19th all-time in WNBA history in blocks (371), passing Erika de Souza.

Kayla McBride totaled 17 points on 6-of-16 (37.5%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-10 (40%) shooting from deep, marking her fourth game of the season shooting 40% or higher from deep (182nd career).

Courtney Williams totaled 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in today's contest, marking her 13th 5+ rebound/10+ point game of the season (153rd career).

Team Notes

With today's win, Minnesota now moves to 9-1 when on the road and becomes the first Lynx team to record a 9-1 road record to begin the season since 2017.

Minnesota finished the first half shooting 9-of-17 (52.9%) from deep, marking a season-high team performance in a half.

In today's contest, the Lynx held the Wings to just 28-of-74 (37.8%) shooting from the floor, marking the second game this season the Lynx have held the Wings to under 40% shooting (June 6). Since 2010, Minnesota is now 183-9 when holding its opponent below 40% accuracy from the field.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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