Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.28.26)
Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Lynx notes
Player Notes
Oliva Miles scored a team-high-tying 21 points on 6-of-13 (46.2%) shooting from deep and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Miles also added eight assists and three rebounds in today's contest, marking her 11th 5+ assist/15+ point game of the season, moving to third in WNBA history for most such games by a rookie, passing Sue Bird.
Natasha Howard added a team-high-tying 21 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the floor and totaled 14 rebounds, three steals and one block, marking her third consecutive game with two or more steals.
Howard's block moved her to 19th all-time in WNBA history in blocks (371), passing Erika de Souza.
Kayla McBride totaled 17 points on 6-of-16 (37.5%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-10 (40%) shooting from deep, marking her fourth game of the season shooting 40% or higher from deep (182nd career).
Courtney Williams totaled 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in today's contest, marking her 13th 5+ rebound/10+ point game of the season (153rd career).
Team Notes
With today's win, Minnesota now moves to 9-1 when on the road and becomes the first Lynx team to record a 9-1 road record to begin the season since 2017.
Minnesota finished the first half shooting 9-of-17 (52.9%) from deep, marking a season-high team performance in a half.
In today's contest, the Lynx held the Wings to just 28-of-74 (37.8%) shooting from the floor, marking the second game this season the Lynx have held the Wings to under 40% shooting (June 6). Since 2010, Minnesota is now 183-9 when holding its opponent below 40% accuracy from the field.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026
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- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 76, Liberty 67 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Narrowly Lose to Aces, 107-99, in High-Scoring United Center Outing - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.28.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Stops the Wings at Dallas - Dallas Wings
- Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Chicago Sky
- Minnesota Lynx Sign Liatu King to Standard Contract - Minnesota Lynx
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