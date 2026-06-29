Sky Narrowly Lose to Aces, 107-99, in High-Scoring United Center Outing

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Las Vegas Aces 107-99 in the United Center on Sunday, June 28. The Sky are now 6-13 on the season, 5-6 against the Western Conference, 3-7 at home and 21-30 against the franchise all time.

A game removed from registering a career-high 30 points against the Portland Fire, Kamilla Cardoso continued showcasing her All-Star ability by dropping 24 points, corralling a team-best eight boards and forcing a pair of steals on a 66.7% mark from the field and 100% clip from the free throw line. In doing so, she became the first center in WNBA history to score 50+ points on at least 80% from the floor over any two-game span.

Rookie Sydney Taylor continued making her case for Rookie of the Year consideration with 14 points and three rebounds. Of the 64 rookies across the WNBA to play in at least one game this season, Taylor is one of four to record at least 200 points, which she reached today.

In her second game back from injury, 2021 WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot once again piloted the offense for the second unit. Chicago's all-time leader in assists added eight more, becoming the sixth player in WNBA history with at least eight helpers in 16 minutes or less.

Veteran forward Azurá Stevens continued her strong play with a season-best 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in 30 minutes - also a new season high. Stevens paced the Sky in three-point makes on the afternoon, nailing three of her six looks from outside. Center Elizabeth Williams turned in her fourth performance with at least 10 points this season, eight of which arrived in the first quarter, to help ignite Chicago's offense in the opening frame.

Las Vegas saw four players finish in double figures this afternoon. Four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson quarterbacked the offensive effort with game highs of 30 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three rejections in 34 minutes, followed by three-time WNBA champion Jackie Young's 28 points and eight assists on 9 of 14 shooting. Six-time All-Star Chelsea Gray put up 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out eight assists, and guard Chennedy Carter poured in three field goals for 11 points off the bench.

Other highlights include:

Sydney Taylor reached 200 career points. She is only one of four rookies in the WNBA this season with at least 200 points despite playing in fewer games than all three others

Courtney Vandersloot reached 200 career offensive rebounds in tonight's matchup

Kamilla Cardoso is the first center ever to score 50+ points on 80% or better from the field over any two-game span.

Vandersloot became the sixth player in WNBA history with at least eight assists in 16 minutes or less

The Sky are averaging 108.0 points per game in their last three outings. Their 324 points in this three-game stretch are the fourth-most ever and second-most outside of Phoenix's stretch in 2010

NEXT UP: The Sky venture to Las Vegas for another bout against the Aces, this time at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, July 3. The game kicks off a 10-day road trip, featuring the Aces, Phoenix Mercury (July 7), Los Angeles Sparks (July 10) and Dallas Wings (July 12).

Friday's contest marks the second of three meetings between the two squads this season, with Las Vegas holding a 1-0 record entering the matchup on the road.

Seven-time All-Star A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in scoring (25.7) and rebounds (9.4) while shooting 52.4% from the field. Three-time WNBA Champion Jackie Young is the second-leading scorer for Las Vegas, averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 assists per game. Six-time All-Star Chelsea Gray leads the team in assists (7.4) while contributing 12.0 points per game and shooting 43% from deep.

The game between Chicago and Las Vegas tips off at 9 p.m. CT in T-Mobile Arena and will be broadcast on ION.

ALL-STAR WATCH

Kamilla Cardoso notched another double-figure game, she's averaging 21.8 points in the last five games

Over the last five games, Cardoso has shot 75% from the field (45 for 60)

Cardoso's 14.3 points lead the Sky

Skylar Diggins notched five assists in tonight's matchup, she's averaging 4.9 assists per game while contributing 13.9 points per game

After tonight's performance, Diggins holds 10 games of five or more assists

Sydney Taylor is ranked fourth among rookies in scoring (12.5) in 17.6 minutes, the fewest minutes out of the four qualifying rookies

Taylor ranks third in the league entering Sunday in points per 36 minutes at 26.6, only behind Marina Mabrey (26.7) and A'ja Wilson (28.6)

Taylor recorded her fifth 20+ point performance in tonight's matchup

Over the last five games, Taylor is averaging 17.0 points per game

KEY RUNS:

The Sky and Aces were tied 31-31 at the end of the first quarter, with both teams on pace for 124 each

The Aces went on a 26-9 run from 0:02 in the first quarter to 4:33 in the second quarter

Las Vegas outscored Chicago 30-19 in the second quarter

Las Vegas went on a 15-5 run from 4:42 to 0:50 in the third quarter

The Sky outscored the Aces 26-21 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky outscored the Aces in the paint 54-38

Chicago notched 18 second chance points while Las Vegas scored five

The Sky's bench outscored the Aces 28-22

The Aces took 37 free throws to the Sky's 25

The Aces shot 83.8% (31 of 37) from the line

Las Vegas had 13 fast-break points while Chicago had three

Chicago out-rebounded Las Vegas 36-32

Las Vegas notched a season-high 107 points

There were 15 lead changes and eight ties

The Sky dished out 10 assists on 14 made field goals in the first quarter

The Aces reached the free-throw line 17 more times than the Sky in the first half, converting on 14 of 19 total attempts

Chicago outscored Las Vegas for points made in the paint 36-20 in the first half

CHICAGO NOTES:

Azurá Stevens accounted for 12 of the Sky's 31 points in the first quarter (six points, six points created by assists)

Stevens notched three assists in the first quarter

Stevens scored eight of the Sky's 23 points in the third quarter

Stevens pulled down a season-high 24 points

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for eight of Chicago's 31 points in the first quarter

Cardoso accounted for six of the Sky's 19 points in the second quarter

Cardoso accounted for 13 of Chicago's 26 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, five points created by assists)

LAS VEGAS NOTES:

Jackie Young accounted for 15 of the Aces' 31 points in the first quarter (10 points, five points created by assists)

Young accounted for 16 of Las Vegas' 30 points in the second quarter (eight points, eight points created by assists)

Chelsea Gray accounted for 15 of the Aces' 30 points in the second quarter (eight points, seven points created by assists)

Gray accounted for nine of Las Vegas's 21 points in the fourth quarter (five points, four points created from assists)

A'ja Wilson notched three blocks in the first half

Wilson accounted for 11 of the Aces' 25 points in the third quarter (nine points, two points created by assists)

Wilson accounted for 11 of Las Vegas's 21 points in the fourth quarter (nine points, two points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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