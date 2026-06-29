Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries led by as many as 22 points and never trailed in their 76-67 victory over the New York Liberty at Chase Center on Sunday. Golden State had four players score in double figures (Kaila Charles 13 points, Kayla Thornton 11 points, Janelle Salaün 10 points, Cecilia Zandalasini 10 points), while Veronica Burton chipped in with an all-around floor game, tallying eight points, eight assists and six rebounds - she was a game-high plus-25 in 27 minutes. The Valkyries are now 9-0 when Burton has at least six assists and they break a tie with the Liberty for the WNBA's third-best record, only trailing the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx. The Liberty have only been held to 70 or fewer points in a game twice this season and Golden State was the team to do it both times.

VALKYRIES FIND SHOOTING STROKE, CLOSING HALF ON 11-0 RUN

The Valkyries and Liberty entered Sunday's matchup as the two WNBA teams that get the highest percentage of their points from behind the arc. So it was no surprise that each team's struggle to get going offensively correlated with their ice-cold distance shooting. Both teams missed their first eight 3-point attempts and the Valkyries didn't connect on their first until the 1:44 mark in the second quarter. Cecilia Zandalasini's step-back 3-pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer opened the floodgates for Golden State as they drained three straight 3-pointers and closed the half on an 11-0 run, which gave them a 12-point lead.

THORNTON SHINES AGAINST FORMER TEAM

Kayla Thornton won a championship with the Liberty in 2024 and bounced back against her former team after a rough outing against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Thornton went scoreless against the Dream on Friday, but got into the scoring column in the first quarter against the Liberty, picking up a loose ball off a deflection, tipping it over her defender's head back to herself as she glided in transition for a layup. On the ensuing possession, she curled off a direct handoff and knocked down a free-throw line jumper. Thornton accounted for one of the three straight 3-pointers the Valkyries sank in the second quarter and added another triple in the third quarter. Thornton finished 11 points and four rebounds and was a plus-16 in 26 minutes.

SALAÜN'S THIRD QUARTER BUZZER BEATER

Janelle Salaün beat the third quarter buzzer by fighting through contact for a tough layup. Salaün caught a lob pass way out behind the 3-point line with just 3.7 seconds remaining in the quarter. She quickly got into triple threat, jabbed and went straight into her attack, getting downhill with two dribbles and using her two steps to get as close to the rim as possible before banking in the layup. Salaün's buzzer-beater extended the Valkyries' lead to 16 points.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries have five days off before beginning a five-game road trip against the Dream in Atlanta on Saturday. Golden State just beat the Dream twice at Chase Center, going a perfect 3-0 on the home stand.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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