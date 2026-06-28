Minnesota Stops the Wings at Dallas

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings dropped an 85-77 home contest to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at College Park Center. After trailing by as many as 23 in the game, the Wings made it a four-point contest with five minutes left, but were unable to complete the comeback. With the loss, Dallas falls to 11-8 on the season, while Minnesota improves to 15-4.

Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 25 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. The outing marked her 10th 20-point game this season, good for fourth in the WNBA. It also marks her third consecutive contest with at least 25 points which is the longest active streak across the league.

Azzi Fudd added 21 points, one rebound, four steals and one block in the effort. She hit four of the Wings' seven three-point field goals and recorded her fourth game of the season with at least three steals which is tied for first amongst all WNBA rookies.

Maddy Siegrist rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Jessica Shepard added eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds. The outing marks her fifth game this season with at least 15 rebounds, leading the WNBA.

Three-point shooting was the story of the game as Minnesota jumped out to a large advantage after going 9-17 from deep in the first half while Dallas struggled to the tune of a 1-14 clip over the first 20 minutes. The tables turned in the second half, allowing the Wings to claw back into the game, shooting 6-9 while the Lynx went 0-6. Fudd also came alive in the second half, scoring 19 of her 21 over the third and fourth quarters.

Dallas finished with the advantage in rebounds (38-36), fast break points (12-2) and bench points (16-5) while Minnesota led in points in the paint (38-28) and second-chance points (8-6). The Wings shot .378 overall, .304 from three and .933 from the free-throw line, while the Lynx shot .431, .391 and .824, respectively. Natasha Howard and Olivia Miles tied for the Minnesota high with 21 points apiece.

The Wings and Lynx match up for the final time during the 2026 regular season on Sunday, August 9 at 2:30 p.m. CT in Minneapolis.

Next up for Dallas is a road contest against the Connecticut Sun on Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will air locally on KFAA and stream on Amazon Prime.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Minnesota Howard, Miles (21) Howard (14) Miles (8)

Dallas Bueckers (25) Shepard (16) Bueckers (4)

First Quarter: Dallas 16, Minnesota 28

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the sixth straight game. Kuier opened the scoring for the Wings on a paint touch, but the Lynx responded with two made threes from Kayla McBride and Nia Coffey to take a 6-2 early lead. The teams continued to trade buckets in the opening minutes, with Minnesota holding a 20-14 advantage at the first media break. A pair of free-throws from Bueckers cut the deficit to four, 20-16, but the Lynx closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 28-16 lead into the second. Minnesota hit seven three-point field goals in the first quarter, the most Dallas has allowed in a quarter this season. Bueckers and Shepard each notched six points in the first ten minutes to lead the Wings.

Second Quarter: Dallas 13, Minnesota 17

Courtney Williams rattled off four straight to begin the quarter for the Lynx, but the Wings responded on a 7-0 run to close the gap, 32-23, and force Minnesota into a timeout with 7:12 remaining in the first half. Maddy Siegrist had five of Dallas's seven points on that run. Minnesota finished the second quarter outscoring Dallas, 13-6, to take a 45-29 lead into the locker room. Bueckers led the Wings with 10 points, three rebounds and one assist, while Shepard added six points and 11 rebounds through two quarters of action. The Wings shot 29.7% (11/37) from the field, including just 7.1% (1/14) from three-point territory, while the Lynx finished the first half shooting 39.5% (15/38), but 52.9% (9/17) from beyond the arc. Dallas's 29 first-half points marked a season low.

Third Quarter: Dallas 25, Minnesota 19

Dallas began the second half on a 4-0 spurt with buckets from Shepard and Fudd to cut the deficit to 12, 45-33, but the Lynx went on a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 20, 55-35, with 6:20 to play in the third. The Wings responded on an 11-5 stretch to close the gap to 14, 60-46, and force the Lynx into a timeout with 2:18 to go in the quarter. Fudd hit two three-pointers in that stretch for Dallas. An 8-4 finish to the third from Dallas cut the deficit to ten, 64-54, entering the fourth. Fudd notched 12 points and two steals in the quarter to lead the Wings. Dallas held Minnesota to 0/2 from beyond the arc in the third quarter, after the Lynx's hot start from three in the first half.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 23, Minnesota 21

The Wings trimmed the deficit to nine, 64-55, on a made free-throw from Fudd to start the quarter after a technical foul was issued to Minnesota's Olivia Miles. The Lynx scored four unanswered after that made free-throw to extend their lead to 13, 68-55, but the Wings went on a 12-5 run to close the gap to four, 73-69, with 5:15 left in the fourth. Bueckers had seven points in that stretch, while Fudd added another triple. Minnesota scored six in a row to extend their lead back to ten, 79-69, with 3:51 to go in the game. Dallas would not get closer than seven points in the closing minutes, as Minnesota was able to hang on to take the 85-77 win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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