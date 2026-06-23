Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 15-21, the league announced today. It marks the second Player of the Week honor of Shepard's career and her second of the 2026 season.

Over three games, Shepard averaged 16.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steal per contest. In the Wings' 96-66 win over the Aces on June 15, Shepard flirted with her third triple-double of the year, coming up one assist shy with 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. The outing marked her third game of the season with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds, tying A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese for the most in the WNBA this season.

On June 17 at Golden State, Shepard recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds, becoming the fastest player in Wings franchise history to reach 10 double-doubles in a single season (15 games tied with Teaira McCowan - 2022). To close out the week, Shepard led the Wings in a 93-92 win over Chicago on June 20. She finished with 21 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes of action. The outing marked her third 20-point game of the season and fifth of her WNBA career.

Shepard becomes just the second player in Wings history to earn WNBA Player of the Week honors twice in a single season (Liz Cambage, 2018).

Shepard and the Wings are back in action on Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. CT when they take on the Las Vegas Aces on the road at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will air nationally on NBA TV and locally on KFAA.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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