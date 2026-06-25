Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces (Game #18)- June 25

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Dallas Wings (11-6) close a two-game road stretch on Thursday, June 25 in Las Vegas, taking on the Aces (12-5) at 9:00 p.m. CT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will air locally on KFAA with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Fran Harris (analyst) on the call. It will also air nationally on NBA TV.

The Wings enter Thursday's matchup coming off an 112-110 overtime road win over the Seattle Storm on Monday night. Paige Bueckers tallied 27 points, including 17 between the fourth quarter and overtime, to reach 1,000 for her career, while Azzi Fudd had a career-high 26 points, including what proved to be the game-deciding basket with 13.3 seconds left. The Wings set a new WNBA record with 48 made field goals in the win, edging out the Phoenix Mercury's standard of 47 set in 2010.

Dallas holds a 2-0 record against Las Vegas during the 2026 regular season and will look for their first regular season sweep over the Aces since the 2018 season. The Wings will also seek the team's first road win against the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena since June 27, 2018.

In their last meeting on June 15 in Texas, the Wings defeated the Aces, 99-66. Five Wings scored in double figures led by a game-high 22 points from Arike Ogunbowale. The 30-point margin of victory was the highest for Dallas in Wings-Aces series history.

The Aces' last outing was on Tuesday night, falling to the New York Liberty, 87-76, at home. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 19 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while A'ja Wilson chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on NBA TV and locally on KFAA. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Aces Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/28 at DAL W, 95-87

6/15 at DAL W, 99-66

6/25 at LVA 9:00 p.m. CT

Las Vegas leads the all-time series 46-38.

Game Status Report

Alysha Clark- PROBABLE (left leg)

Odyssey Sims- OUT/NWT (left ankle)

Alanna Smith- OUT/NWT (concussion protocol)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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