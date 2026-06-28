Minnesota Lynx Sign Liatu King to Standard Contract

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced that the team has signed forward Liatu King to a standard player contract.

Minnesota originally signed King to a player development contract on May 8 after she spent training camp with the Lynx and was drafted 28th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Most recently, she played for Mersin Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish TKBL this offseason, averaging 23.0 points on 52.4% shooting from the floor, along with 14.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in 22 contests. King appeared in 14 games for the Sparks and Dallas Wings last season while on hardship contracts, averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Lynx will take on the Dallas Wings on Sunday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







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