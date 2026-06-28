Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly to Rest-Of-Season Contract

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed guard Aicha Coulibaly to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced today.

Coulibaly was most recently on a developmental contract with the Sky. She was selected by the team with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, signing in the 2026 offseason.

She appeared in nine games with the Sky and was activated 10 times this season through Chicago's first 18 games. In her nine appearances, she averaged 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in just 14.4 minutes. Coulibaly is second among all Sky players in free throw rate.

Prior to her time with the Sky, Coulibaly played collegiately for five seasons. She averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks across 127 appearances (110 starts) across stints with Auburn and Texas A&M. Coulibaly is a two-time Second Team All-SEC (2021-22 & 2022-23) member.

Chicago continues the 2026 regular season on Sunday, June 28 against the Las Vegas Aces in the United Center at 3 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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