Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx (Game #19)- June 28

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (11-7) host Western Conference foe Minnesota Lynx (14-4) on Sunday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. CT at College Park Center for their annual African American Heritage Game. The game will air nationally on CBS with Jack Gordon (play-by-play), Stephanie Ready (analyst) and Hailey Sutton (sideline) on the call.

The Wings enter Sunday's matchup coming off a 99-85 road setback to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. Paige Bueckers had a team-high 25 points, while Jessica Shepard matched her career best with 22 points and added a game-high 14 rebounds. Despite the loss, Dallas won the season series with Las Vegas, 2-1, for the first time since 2018 when the Wings earned the season sweep, 3-0.

Minnesota holds a 2-0 record against Dallas during the 2026 regular season, picking up wins in the teams' first two meetings on May 14 in Texas and June 9 in Minnesota. The Wings will seek their first win over the Lynx since August 30, 2024, in Sunday's showdown.

The Lynx enter Sunday's game atop of the league standings and are coming off a 78-76 road win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night. Veteran forward Natasha Howard and rookie guard Olivia Miles each notched 21 points to lead Minnesota in the close contest.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on CBS. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Lynx Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/14 at DAL L, 90-86

6/9 at MIN L, 100-76

6/28 at DAL 1:00 p.m. CT

8/9 at MIN 2:30 p.m. CT

Minnesota leads the all-time series 59-21.

Game Status Report

Odyssey Sims- OUT (left ankle)

Alanna Smith- OUT (concussion protocol)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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