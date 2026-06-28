Sky Shatter Records Upon Courtney Vandersloot's Return in 124-94 Triumph over Fire

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky had a record-breaking and all-time 124-94 victory over the Portland Fire in Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 26. The blowout 30-point triumph is Chicago's second consecutive win after also recently defeating the Fire 101-78 at home earlier this week, completing a full 3-0 series sweep on the Sky against the Fire this season.

The historic night was highlighted by a cohesive, efficient Chicago team that put up never-before-seen numbers. Collaboration and teamwork fueled the Sky to produce the most assists by a single team in WNBA history with 38. Chicago's 124 points shattered the franchise's previous high of 115 and was one short of reaching the league record for most points ever in a single game.

The Sky's prime efficiency saw the team shoot 66.2% from the field, marking the third highest by any team in any game in WNBA history and the highest ever in Sky history. This feat surpassed the team's previous high of 63.2% that was established on Aug. 4, 2015 against the Indiana Fever. From beyond the arc, the Sky tied a franchise high of 15 made three-point field goals.

In her long-awaited comeback after being sidelined for over a year due to injury, 2021 WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot returned in her usual record-breaking fashion. The franchise leader in points and assists became the only player in league history to record 10 points and seven assists in fewer than 14 minutes in Friday's game. In her 14-minute season debut, Vandersloot shot 100% from the field, putting up 10 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Kamilla Cardoso solidified her legacy in the WNBA by becoming the first center and second player in league history to score 30+ points while shooting 100% from the field. In her career-high outing, the All-Star hopeful surpassed Nneka Ogwumike's previous 2016 record by sinking all 13 of her field goals without a miss.

All-Rookie and Rookie of the Year candidate Sydney Taylor continued her groundbreaking season, producing the most efficient 25-point game by a rookie in WNBA history with her 72.7% look from the field, 85.7% mark from deep and 100% finish from the line. The phenom's 29 point, three rebound and three assist game saw Taylor join Kristi Toliver and Maddy Westbeld as the only rookies in Sky history to record over 25 points and five three-pointers in a game. She became only the third rookie in WNBA history to achieve this feat while shooting at least 70% from the field.

Taylor's team-high of +34 is the ninth-best single-game plus-minus ever by a rookie. The historic night marked the sixth game in a row that Taylor scored in double digits and her fourth game of the season scoring over 20 points.

Skylar Diggins fortified her All-Star campaign, tying her season-high of nine assists while recording her 14th game in double digits this season with 10 points. In a season-high 28 minutes, veteran Azurá Stevens notched 12 points, two blocks, six rebounds and tied her season high of six assists.

The Sky received strong contributions off the bench, with guard Jacy Sheldon securing 11 points and two blocks while shooting 67% from the field and 100% from the line. Elizabeth Williams scored eight points, pulled down five rebounds, and contributed four assists to round out the Sky's stellar performance.

Portland saw five players in double figures in Friday night's game. Bridget Carelton led the offensive front, scoring 20 points and sinking all eight of her free throw attempts. Carla Leite followed close behind with 18 points while contributing a team-high four assists. Megan Gustafson notched 13 points and three assists while Sarah Ashlee Barker recorded 11 points, three rebounds and three steals. Rounding out the leading scorers for the Fire was Frieda Buhner who finished the night with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Sky will close their home stretch against the Las Vegas Aces at the United Center for the first of two meetings at the venue this season on Sunday, June 28. The match is set to tip off at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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