Indiana Fever Dominate Sparks in 111-87 Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Forty-five seconds into Indiana's Saturday night duel with the Los Angeles Sparks, Ty Harris stepped up to the 3-point arc and nailed a triple to put the Fever on the board. The Indiana native went on to record a season-high 16 points in Indiana's 111-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Harris played 30 minutes on Saturday - the most time she's logged in a game this season - and was an efficient 5-for-8 from the field. Her performance comes on the tail end of an up-and-down June for the veteran guard. She logged 14 minutes against the Dream on June 18, then just three minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mercury.

"We have a lot of guards, and you know there's not a ton of minutes to be had, but I told her in the locker room it's so important to have somebody that you know that you can trust that can come out and can run the team like that," coach Stephanie White said of Harris.

White went on to praise Harris's attitude and leadership all season.

"It says a lot about her as a human being, number one," White said. "And a competitor, but it also says a lot about our team. We can trust her in those situations."

Harris is navigating a unique season of her career - a knee injury abruptly ended her 2025 season, marked the first major injury of her career, and tore her away from the sport in which she found her identity. As she works back into form with the Fever, she adds valuable perspective to the Indiana huddle and proves to the league that she might have been down, but she was never out of the game.

"It meant everything to me," Harris said of her performance on Saturday. "I'm coming off an injury from last year, I wanted to be on the floor and contribute to the team in any way that I can. My number was called today, and it went well for me, so it meant everything."

Saturday marked Harris's second start of the season as she took the floor in place of the injured Caitlin Clark.

She notched 11 points in her 16 first-half minutes as the Fever entered the halftime break ahead by a wide margin, 57-37, and went on to record her best outing of the season - 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a 24-point victory. The Fever outscored the Sparks by 27 points during Harris's minutes.

"The team does a great job of keeping me locked in," Harris said. "I do extra work outside of when I don't play. You know, it's just being a pro at the end of the day...You've got to control what you can control. So my number was called today, and I was ready to go out there.

"It doesn't change anything. I put in the work outside practice, in practice, just being ready for whenever my number's called."

Harris filled in the starting lineup and delivered in a big way against the Sparks as the Fever earned a bounce-back win at home.

There was no shortage of smiles on court for the Fever in Saturday's win as 11 of Indiana's 12 active players scored. The Fever have a longer break in between games - they won't take the floor again until July 5. They'll ride the wave of momentum from Saturday's win into multiple days of rest.

"We all felt pretty free out there," Monique Billings said. "It's nice knowing your teammates want each other to win. I'm gonna give a shout out to Ty, because I know she's a hometown kid, so it's really cool just seeing her have this opportunity."

The Fever ended their three-game homestand on Saturday with a victory over the Sparks, 111-87. They'll look ahead to next week as they embark on a four-game road trip beginning in Las Vegas on July 12. The Fever will visit the Sparks, Mercury, and the Aces on the upcoming trip out West.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Ty Harris earned her second start of the year in place of an injured Caitlin Clark. Harris finished the night with 16 points, surpassing her previous season high of seven points set on May 13, 2026, on the road against the LA Sparks.

In the first half, Aliyah Boston became the third Fever player all-time to have a perfect field goal percentage, a perfect three-point percentage, a perfect free throw percentage and score at least 15 points in a single half, joining Tamika Whitmore, and Coretta Brown. Boston is the first to make said achievement since the 2007 season, doing so 19 years after Whitmore did.

With 15 points scored, Monique Billings matched a season high, originally set on June 6, 2026 against the New York Liberty.

Billings set a new franchise record for plus-minus, recording a +38 during her time on the court, passing the previous high of +36 set by Anna DeForge on August 8, 2006 against the New York Liberty.

Bree Hall made her 2026 season debut at 2:09 in the third quarter, scoring her first professional three pointer and her first points of the season with 29 seconds left in the quarter. Additionally, scoring five points, Hall surpassed her previous regular season high of three points, tallied as a member of the Golden State Valkyries on June 22, 2025.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded four three pointers, bringing her career total to 716, now moving her just 11 away from tying Katie Douglas for the seventh most in WNBA history.

Scoring 26 points, Mitchell recorded her 121st career 20+ point scoring game, tying Brittney Griner for the 15th most in WNBA history.

The Fever scored 100+ points for the seventh time this season, the most in the WNBA this year with the Las Vegas Aces in second with five games. The total continues to distance itself from the team's previous single-season record of four 100+ scoring games, set in 2024.

The team's 111 points scored mark the third most points scored in a game with the only other two games being a 114 and 113 scoring night, both occurring earlier this season.

By Wheat Hotchkiss | FeverBasketball.com

Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, June 27, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS/Paramount+ Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (10-8)

Guard - Ty Harris Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Los Angeles Sparks (8-9)

Guard - Erica Wheeler Guard - Ariel Atkins Forward - Rae Burrell Forward - Nneka Ogwumike Center - Dearica Hamby

GAME PREVIEW

The Fever will wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Sparks. This will be the Sparks' lone visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. Indiana won 87-78 in Los Angeles on May 13. The two teams will meet once more in L.A. on July 8.

Both teams will be without star players on Saturday due to injuries.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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