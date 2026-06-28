Ty Harris Delivers in Bounce Back Win over Sparks

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (11-8) earned an emphatic 111-87 win over the LA Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night. On the way to victory, four players scored 15+ points, including Monique Billings, Aliyah Boston, Ty Harris and Kelsey Mitchell.

The Fever claimed a 27-21 lead over the Sparks in the first quarter, fueled by eight points and five rebounds from Boston and seven from Harris. Indiana outscored the Sparks 30-16 in the second quarter, thanks in part to another nine points from Boston, taking a 20-point, 57-37 advantage heading into the second half.

Mitchell scored 13 points in the third quarter, aiding the Fever in expanding the lead to 89-58 going into the final 10 minutes. With baskets from eight different players in the fourth quarter, Indiana secured the dominant 24-point win over the visiting Sparks.

POSTGAME NOTES BOX SCORE

Indiana Fever Notes:

Ty Harris earned her second start of the year in place of an injured Caitlin Clark. Harris finished the night with 16 points, surpassing her previous season high of seven points set on May 13, 2026, on the road against the LA Sparks.

In the first half, Aliyah Boston became the third Fever player all-time to have a perfect field goal percentage, a perfect three-point percentage, a perfect free throw percentage and score at least 15 points in a single half, joining Tamika Whitmore, and Coretta Brown. Boston is the first to make said achievement since the 2007 season, doing so 19 years after Whitmore did.

With 15 points scored, Monique Billings matched a season high, originally set on June 6, 2026 against the New York Liberty.

Billings set a new franchise record for plus-minus, recording a +38 during her time on the court, passing the previous high of +36 set by Anna DeForge on August 8, 2006 against the New York Liberty.

Bree Hall made her 2026 season debut at 2:09 in the third quarter, scoring her first professional three pointer and her first points of the season with 29 seconds left in the quarter. Additionally, scoring five points, Hall surpassed her previous regular season high of three points, tallied as a member of the Golden State Valkyries on June 22, 2025.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded four three pointers, bringing her career total to 716, now moving her just 11 away from tying Katie Douglas for the seventh most in WNBA history.

Scoring 26 points, Mitchell recorded her 121st career 20+ point scoring game, tying Brittney Griner for the 15th most in WNBA history.

The Fever scored 100+ points for the seventh time this season, the most in the WNBA this year with the Las Vegas Aces in second with five games. The total continues to distance itself from the team's previous single-season record of four 100+ scoring games, set in 2024.

The team's 111 points scored mark the third most points scored in a game with the only other two games being a 114 and 113 scoring night, both occurring earlier this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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