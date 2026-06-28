Sky Set for United Center Clash with Las Vegas Aces

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky face the Las Vegas Aces Sunday, June 28 at the United Center in the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

The Sky are 21-29 all time against the Aces after going 0-3 against them last season, but the Sky's high-octane offense over the last two games makes for an interesting matchup against one of the league's best teams.

This game has the additional caveat of being in the historic venue, the United Center. Last season, the Sky played two regular-season games at the arena, both against the Indiana Fever. They were the first two games played at the United Center in WNBA history. Each evening set Chicago's attendance record first with 19,496 on June 7 and 19,601 on July 27.

Chicago is coming off its best game of the season on Friday night against the Fire and will look to maintain that momentum and composure. Center Kamilla Cardoso displayed an All-Star worthy performance by recording a career-high 30 points and going a perfect 13 for 13 from the field, the most field goals without a miss in WNBA history.

Rookie Sydney Taylor also continued her All-Rookie campaign by scoring 29 points, just one point shy of tying her career high. Taylor is one of just six players ever to score 29 points in under 23 minutes. She is making a case for All-Star and Rookie of the Year.

The Aces sit in second place in the Western Conference, with a record of 13-5 on the season. Led by four-time MVP A'ja Wilson, the Aces are once again one of the league's best teams after winning the title three times in the last four seasons.

Wilson is one of the league's all-time greats and is maintaining that production, ranking first in on her team in points (25.5), rebounds (9.1), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.9).

In the Aces' most recent matchup on June 25, they defeated the Dallas Wings 99-84. Wilson put up a team-high 32 points with an additional nine rebounds. Four-time All Star Jackie Young was not far behind with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, all while going a perfect 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

The Aces currently lead the league in assists (23.1), meaning the Sky needs to stay tight on their matchups and disrupt the passing lane by any means possible.

Another note to mention is that Vegas is second in the league in blocks (5.4), only behind the Sky (5.7).

The matchup between the Sky and the Aces at the United Center tips off at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS.







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