Indiana Fever Partner with Sequel to Host Second Annual 'Period Pack,' Donate Thousands of Hygiene Products

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever helped Hoosiers in need of access to menstrual health products by hosting "Period Pack" presented by Sequel on Friday, June 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Members from the Indiana Fever assembled 5,000 hygiene kits alongside Sequel staff and community volunteers. Each kit contained 15 Sequel tampons and eight pads, which will be distributed to those in need across central Indiana.

The "Period Pack" event, initially led by the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee and tied to the WNBA's annual Changemakers event, aims to raise awareness of hygiene equity while expanding access to essential menstrual health products.

"Leveraging the power of basketball to bring people together and generate awareness gives us an incredible opportunity to help others" said Pacers Sports & Entertainment Senior Director of Community Engagement Rae McLean. "At a time when many individuals and families are facing increasing challenges in meeting their everyday needs, we are proud to partner with Sequel to help break down barriers and improve access to essential period products within our community."

"Sequel was built because women and girls deserve period care that can keep up with real life. Whether they're on the court, at work or just going through the day, we want to be there for women," said Sequel Co-Founder and CEO, Greta Meyer. "We're proud to team up with the Indiana Fever to get products directly to people across central Indiana who need them and be part of a community that sees the power of sport to make a difference, both on and off the court."

Sequel, a women-founded and led company that is prioritizing the needs of women athletes, has been the Official Tampon Partner of the Indiana Fever since the 2025 season. As part of the partnership, complimentary Sequel products are available to both Fever players and fans, with locations in the team's locker room and throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse restrooms.







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