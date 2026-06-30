The Cup Chase - Volume 14

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 14: The Finale Welcome to the final volume of The Cup Chase.

One of the WNBA's premier rivalries takes center stage tonight, as the New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces in the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game presented by Coinbase.

A rematch of the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Final, this year's championship features the league's two most recent WNBA champions (Aces, 2025; Liberty, 2024) competing for the Commissioner's Cup trophy and a share of a $500,000 prize pool.

After 49 games of Cup play over a 17-day period, tonight, the 2026 Cup Champion will be crowned.

Historically, success in Commissioner's Cup play has translated to success later in the season, as nine of the 10 teams that have reached the Championship Game have gone on to advance to at least the WNBA Playoff Semifinals that same year.

Tune in to Prime Video at 7:00 PM ET to see who will be crowned champion of the WNBA's sixth annual in-season tournament.

Fast Facts About the Matchup

Since 2018, the Las Vegas Aces lead the all-time series against the New York Liberty, 15-10.

The New York Liberty won the 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, beating the Las Vegas Aces in the Championship Game, 82-63.

Both teams are 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup Championship Games.

Breanna Stewart in 10 games with the New York Liberty averages 18.5 PPG and 8.1 RPG versus the Aces.

Out of the five Commissioner's Cup Champions, Las Vegas is the only team to win the tournament and win a WNBA championship in the same season (2022).

Players to Watch

Chelsea Gray leads the Aces in minutes played per game. The veteran point guard is averaging a career-high in assists with 7.4 per game, ranking third in the WNBA.

Breanna Stewart has been the centerpiece to the Liberty's balanced gameplay, leading New York in both points and blocks per game (19.2 PPG, 1.3 BPG).

Jackie Young has played her best basketball as of late, scoring 20+ points in four of her last five games. Young posted a 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio throughout the month of June.

Jonquel Jones has shined brightest on the biggest stages for the Liberty, winning the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game MVP and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP. She leads New York with 8.7 rebounds per game.

NaLyssa Smith leads the WNBA in field goal percentage and has been pivotal in helping the Aces win eight of their last 10 games.

Pauline Astier has helped facilitate New York's offense in the absence of star guard Sabrina Ionescu. Astier is leading the Liberty in assists with 3.8 APG.

All-Time Cup Championship Game Records

Points: Breanna Stewart (24) first place

Rebounds: A'ja Wilson (17) first place; Jonquel Jones (15) second place

Steals: Breanna Stewart (4) first place; Jonquel Jones (3) tied for second place

Blocks: A'ja Wilson (6) first place

3-Point Field Goals Made: Marine Johannes (5) third place

Storylines We're Tracking

Championship experience won't be hard to find. This is a rematch of the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game and features the last two WNBA champions, with many of the league's biggest postseason performers sharing the floor once again.

Watch the battle from beyond the arc. New York ranks second in the WNBA in three-pointers made and attempted, while Las Vegas ranks second in three-point percentage. Whichever team wins the perimeter battle could take control of the game.

Don't overlook the benches. Veteran guard Jewell Loyd gives Las Vegas one of the league's top reserve scorers, while New York's depth has been instrumental throughout its run to another Commissioner's Cup Championship appearance.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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