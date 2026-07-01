Aces Late Surge Falls Short in 93-85 Commissioner's Cup Championship Loss to Liberty

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK -- Playing without an injured A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces led for the first time with 7 and a half minutes left to play, but couldn't hold on, and eventually fell short to the New York Liberty, 93-85, in the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, June 30, at Barclays Center. Jackie Young led all scorers with 31 points to go with 7 assists, while Chennedy Carter led all reserves with 18 points.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York with a team-high 26 points, followed by game MVP Breanna Stewart's 25 points and 11 rebounds.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

LVA 21 16 25 23 85

NYL 27 24 14 28 93

1st Quarter Highlights (New York 27, Las Vegas 21)

New York scored first and jumped to an early 10-2 lead. Its lead sprouted to as many as 10 points before the Aces cut the deficit to 25-21 following an and-1 by Cheyenne Parker-Tyus with 30 seconds to go. Both teams shot higher than 50% from the field, with the Aces shooting 10 of 20 from the field and the Liberty hitting 10 of 18. Las Vegas missed all 6 attempts from beyond the arc, while New York made 2 of 5. Ionescu led all scorers with 8 points and Parker-Tyus paced the Aces with 5.

2nd Quarter Highlights (New York 51, Las Vegas 37)

The Aces trimmed the lead to as close as 4, 33-29, before the Liberty went on a 12-4 tear to bring their lead back up to double digits, 45-33. New York closed the half on a 6-2 run for a 14-point cushion at the half. Las Vegas, which went a combined 0 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half, shot 8 of 23 (.348) overall from the floor and held New York to 29.4% (5-17 FGs) shooting and 22.2% (2-9 3FGs) from distance. Ionescu led once again with 9 points, while Carter paced Las Vegas with 8.

3rd Quarter Highlights (New York 65, Las Vegas 62)

The Aces fell behind by as many as 17, trailing 55-38 early in the second half. Then, with the score standing at 60-47, Las Vegas launched a 17-5 run over the last 5 minutes to slice New York's lead to 65-62 to close the third. The run included scoring from 5 Aces players, highlighted by 8 from Young. The Aces shot 47.4% (9-19 FGs) from the field and from 42.9% from distance (3-7 3pt FGs), while limiting New York scoreless from 3-point range (0-7 3pt FGs). Stewart and Young led their respective teams with 10 points each.

4th Quarter Highlights (New York 93, Las Vegas 85)

Boosted by Young's 6 points, the Aces strung together a 9-4 run for their first lead of the game, 71-69 over a 2 and a half minute span. However, New York responded with the next 12 points to move back in front by double figures 81-71. Carter sunk a pair of free throws to stop the bleeding with just under 4 minutes to play before Ionescu hit her 4 th 3-pointer of the night to extend it to 11, 84-73. The Aces used an 8-2 spurt to close within 86-82, but couldn't bridge the gap over the waning 2 and a half minutes.

KEY STATS

Young established a new Commissioner's Cup Championship Game scoring record, surpassing the 24 scored by Kelsey Plum (2022) and Stewart (2024).

Chelsea Gray and Young dished out 7 assists apiece, which led to 14 points and 16 points, respectively.

56 of the Aces' 85 points were 2-point baskets, while 48 of New York's 93 were 2-pointers.

In a relatively even scoring game in terms of field goals, the difference maker was New York receiving 15 more attempts from the charity stripe.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

LVA 34-79 .430 6- 26 .231 11-14 .786 10 20 30 21 24 8 9 0

NYL 31-66 .470 7 -25 .280 24-29 . 828 10 32 42 18 19 6 13 5

Points scored .... In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

LVA 46 9 15 19 33

NYL 46 16 11 8 16

UP NEXT: The Aces return to Las Vegas for a pair of games at T-Mobile Arena on July 3 against the Chicago Sky (6-13) at 7 p.m. and July 5 at 4 p.m. against the Indiana Fever (11-8). The July 3 game will be the Aces' annual 'Heroes of the House' game and will air on ION; the July 5 contest is presented by State Farm and will air on ESPN and streamed on Disney+.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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