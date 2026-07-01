New York Liberty Win Second WNBA Commissioner's Cup Title
Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 at Barclays Center to win the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase. With the victory, the Liberty became the first franchise in WNBA history to win multiple Commissioner's Cup titles, having previously claimed the trophy in 2023 against Las Vegas.
Tonight, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart became the first two-time WNBA Commissioner's Cup MVP in league history after recording 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Following a perfect 6-0 record in Commissioner's Cup regular season play and tonight's championship win, the New York Liberty raised $28,000 for The African American Policy Forum (AAPF). The Nets and Liberty Foundation will contribute an additional $10,000, bringing the total amount raised for AAPF to $38,000.
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