Stewart Paces Liberty to Win at Vegas

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LAS VEGAS - The New York Liberty (12-6) defeated the Las Vegas Aces (12-5), 87-76, in a preview of next week's Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 20 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Stewart passed Vickie Johnson (1,053) to move into fourth place on the Liberty's all-time rebounding list. This marked the 161st 20-point game of Stewart's career, the fourth-most 20-point games in WNBA history, and her 21st career 20-point game against Las Vegas, as she joined Diana Taurasi as the only players all-time with more than 20 such games against the Aces.

Sabrina Ionescu posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while adding four assists and a pair of 3-pointers. Ionescu passed Kia Vaughn for ninth on the Liberty's all-time games-played list, appearing in her 187th game with the franchise. This was Ionescu's first points/rebounds double-double since Aug. 16, 2025, and she is one of six guards to record at least 10 rebounds in a single game so far this season. Jonquel Jones added 14 points and five rebounds, passing Plenette Pierson (609) for 11th on the Liberty's all-time field-goals made list.

Leonie Fiebich scored 12 points on 80 percent (4-of-5) shooting from beyond the arc as she tied her career high for made 3-pointers in a single game. This marks the fourth time Fiebich has shot at least 80 percent from deep on five or more attempts in a single game, which is tied for the second-most by a player through their first three WNBA seasons, only trailing Maya Moore's five such games.

Han Xu contributed 12 points on 100 percent (4-for-4) shooting from the field while connecting on both of her attempts from 3-point territory. She is the ninth Liberty player in franchise history to score at least 12 points off the bench on 100 percent shooting from the field. Marine Johannès chipped in six points and three assists off the bench as she connected on at least one 3-pointer for the 12th consecutive games, the longest such streak of her career and tied for the fifth-longest streak in the WNBA so far this season.

After the Aces scored the first points of the game, the Liberty went on a 7-0 run. New York held Las Vegas to 12.5 percent (1-for-8) from deep in the opening quarter and led 19-17 after the first. New York went on a 14-6 run from 9:34 to 4:16 in the second quarter while outscoring the Aces 13-0 in bench points during the second frame to take a 42-33 lead into halftime.

The Liberty closed the third on a 17-7 run as Han led all scorers with 10 points in the quarter. New York shot 53.3 percent (8-for-15) from the field and 60 percent (3-for-5) from 3-point territory to take a 67-51 lead into the final quarter. The Aces went on a 14-6 run from 3:40 to 0:44 in the fourth, but New York pushed the lead back to double figures to close out an 87-76 win. The Liberty defense held Las Vegas to the team's second-lowest scoring total in any home game this season. Five different Liberty players connected on multiple 3-pointers, tied for the second-most Liberty players with multiple 3-pointers in a single game throughout franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.