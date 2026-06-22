Liberty Drop WNBA 30th Anniversary Game

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LOS ANGELES - The New York Liberty (11-6) fell, 98-97, to the Sparks (8-8) as the teams honored the league's 30th season on the anniversary of the inaugural WNBA game.

Breanna Stewart put up a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to go with four assists and a pair of steals. Stewart passed Crystal Robinson (440) for 11th on the Liberty's all-time assists list. Jonquel Jones scored 18 points on 66.7 percent (6-for-9) shooting from the field and 57.1 percent (4-for-7) shooting from deep as she tied her season high for 3-pointers in a game. Jones added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while passing Tari Phillips (1,077) for second on the Liberty's all-time rebounding list and matching her career high for steals in a quarter with two in the first.

Satou Sabally finished with 14 points, five rebounds and a season-high seven assists. Sabally connected on three 3-pointers in the first half, matching her season high for 3-pointers in a single half. Leonie Fiebich put up 13 points on 50 percent (4-for-8) shooting from the field and 50 percent (3-for-6) from long range. Fiebich has scored 32 points in her last two games, tying the second-highest scoring total in any two-game span of her career.

Pauline Astier put up 17 points, five assists and four rebounds to go with one steal and a block in 21 minutes off the bench. Astier shot 80 percent (4-for-5) from the field to become the fourth rookie in WNBA history to record 17 points, five assists and four rebounds while shooting 80 percent from the field in a single game. She became the first rookie and fourth player in WNBA history to record such a stat line off the bench, and the first player ever to do so while playing fewer than 25 minutes.

The Liberty closed the first quarter on a 13-4 run and led 28-18 after the first quarter. New York's reserves outscored Los Angeles 15-0 in the opening frame, marking the first time since 2023 that the Liberty held the opposing bench scoreless while scoring at least 15 bench points in a quarter. New York held a 55-43 lead at the break after the Liberty reserves outscored the Sparks bench 20-11 in the first half while doubling Los Angeles on the boards, 20-10. This marks the third time in 2026 that New York has doubled an opponent's rebounding total in a single half, after the Liberty only did so once during the 2025 season.

New York went on a 12-4 run from 9:04 to 7:02 in the third but the Sparks responded by closing the third on an 8-0 run to cut the Liberty's lead to 76-70 entering the fourth. The teams battled in the fourth, and Astier blocked a potential game-tying triple with 10.8 seconds remaining before the Sparks connected on a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 98-97 win. This marks the third time this season that five Liberty players scored at least 12 points in a game, matching the most such games by any team so far in 2026.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2026

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