Dallas Wings Sign Haley Jones to Developmental Player Contract

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed guard/forward Haley Jones to a Developmental Player contract, the team announced today.

Jones played for the Wings throughout the 2025 season before being selected by the Portland Fire in April's Expansion Draft. She appeared in five games for the Fire this season, averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. She was waived by Portland alongside current Wings guard Sug Sutton on May 21.

Jones first joined the Wings on a hardship contract in June 2025, prior to signing a rest-of-season contract with the team on July 9. She appeared in 24 games for Dallas, starting in 16, and averaged career bests of 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals per contest. The 6-1 guard/forward out of Stanford was selected sixth overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft, before playing two seasons with the Dream. Over 113 career games, including 46 starts, Jones has averaged 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Teams have two new Developmental Player roster spots that sit outside the standard roster limit, creating additional opportunities for eligible early-career players and players with limited prior-season minutes. For the 2026 season, each Developmental Player may be activated for up to 12 games, with teams limited to 24 total developmental player activations across the season. Developmental Players will receive a weekly stipend while under contract, along with additional per-game compensation for each regular season game in which they are activated. Wings guard Costanza Verona is also signed to a Developmental Player contract.







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