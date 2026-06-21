Fever, Mercury Set for First Clash of Two-Game Set

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever will tip off a three-game homestand on Monday night when they welcome the Phoenix Mercury to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It is the first meeting between Indiana and Phoenix this season and the first of two straight games between the two teams, as the Mercury will remain in Indianapolis for a second game against the Fever on Wednesday. The Fever will visit Phoenix on July 9.

Indiana had won four straight games before dropping both halves of a home-and-home set with Atlanta last week. The Dream prevailed 108-101 in Indianapolis on Thursday and 113-96 on Saturday in Atlanta. The Dream's 113 points on Saturday are tied for the second-most allowed by the Fever in franchise history.

Atlanta shot 50 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from 3-point range, scored 54 points in the paint, and tallied 22 second-chance points thanks to 12 offensive rebounds.

The Fever will try to fix their recent defensive issues and bounce back against a Mercury team that snapped a four-game skid with a 93-73 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Phoenix is led by four-time All-Star Kahleah Copper, who is eighth in the WNBA in scoring at 19.1 points per game (Fever All-Stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are third and fourth respectively, at 21.1 and 20.8 points per game).

Alyssa Thomas, a three-time All-WNBA first-team selection, is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Thomas and Clark are dueling for the league lead in assists, with Thomas currently leading the way, averaging 8.4 assists to Clark's 8.1 per game.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: USA/WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (9-7)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Phoenix Mercury (5-12)

Guard - Lexi Held Guard - Kahleah Copper Forward - Noemie Brochant Forward - Alyssa Thomas Center - Natasha Mack







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2026

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