Fever, Dream Meet Again Saturday in Atlanta

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever are back on the road again on Saturday as they complete a pair of contests with the Atlanta Dream. The Fever hosted the Dream on Thursday, but fell to their Eastern Conference foes, 108-101.

Indiana boasted a trio of 20-point scorers in that matchup - Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each notched 26 points and Aliyah Boston recorded 23. The Fever's only other double-figure scorer was Sophie Cunningham, who recorded 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting as she continued her hot streak of shot making. Cunningham is now shooting 76 percent from the field in her last three games, including 78.6 percent from deep.

Offense wasn't scarce on Thursday, but the Fever defense sputtered at times and spoiled Indiana's rally in the fourth quarter. After the Fever tied the game at 93 with five minutes to play, the Dream executed a 15-8 run to seal the victory. Atlanta notched 60 points in the paint and scored 20 points off 17 Fever turnovers.

All five Dream starters scored in double-figures, but Angel Reese led Atlanta with 21 points and 11 rebounds despite foul trouble limiting her first-half minutes.

The Dream and Fever are set to rematch in Atlanta on Saturday for their third meeting of the season. The regular season series is tied, 1-1, with two contests remaining. Atlanta will host both of the remaining meetings - one on Saturday and the final matchup on Sunday, August 16.

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream Saturday, June 20, 2026 State Farm Arena f| 1:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ABC Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (9-6)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Atlanta Dream (10-4)

Guard - Jordin Canada Guard - Allisha Gray Forward - Rhyne Howard Forward - Naz Hillmon Center - Angel Reese







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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