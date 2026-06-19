Sky Turned a Corner Amid Commissioner's Cup Play

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







In addition to Washington's new faces, the Mystics return Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin in the frontcourt, as well as guard Sonia Citron, who all combine for 49.8 points per game.

The Mystics enter the matchup with a 3-4 record sitting at 11th in league standings, one spot above Chicago at 3-5.

What to Watch: The Battle of the Bigs

Both teams benefit greatly from strong frontcourts.

In the Sky's last game against the Lynx, Kamilla Cardoso logged 12 points and 13 rebounds, leading to multiple second-chance opportunities for Chicago and a taxing defensive assignment for Minnesota.

For Washington, fourth year veteran Shakira Austin averages 17.1 points and 8.7 rebounds this season. Her ability to box out on the defensive end is a key part of the Mystics' success.

The battle between Cardoso and Austin could be a deciding factor in which team is stronger in the paint and comes out with the win.

The Sky and the Mystics tip off Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be available to watch on The U.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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