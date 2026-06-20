Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces 6/21/26

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces - 6/21/26

Kalyb Champion

The Golden State Valkyries head to Las Vegas to face the defending champion Aces on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Aces won the Western Conference side of the Commissioner's Cup and have beaten the Valkyries twice this season. In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Gabby Williams scored a career-best 29 points.

Valkyries vs. Aces

Sunday, June 21 | Tipoff: 1 p.m.

WATCH: CBS

LISTEN: The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 23 points but the Valkyries had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Minnesota Lynx 81-75 at Chase Center on Friday. The Valkyries have had a couple down-to-the-wire matchups against the Lynx but have yet to beat Minnesota in their franchise history. The Lynx are the only WNBA team the Valkyries have played that they haven't ever beaten. In addition to Zandalasini's career night, Gabby Williams tallied 15 points and eight rebounds and Janelle Salaün chipped in with 15 points and six boards. Nia Coffery (22 points) and Courtney Williams (21 points) combined for 43 points to pace the Lynx, while Kayla McBride added 17 points. » Full Game Recap

Audio postgame recap, courtesy of Valkyries' Post-Up Show streams live on 95.7 The Game and the Audacy App. » Full Episode

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Highlights: Golden State Valkyries - Minnesota Lynx | 6/19/26

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: Formerly a backup to A'ja Wilson on the Aces, Kiah Stokes has been the Valkyries' starting center in every game this season. Stokes is the Valkyries' leading shot blocker, averaging 1.7 blocks per game. She is also shooting a career-best 41.2 percent from three, attempting 1.1 3-pointers per game.

Aces: A'ja Wilson was the leading vote-getter in the first WNBA All-Star voting returns and she is also leading the league in scoring, averaging 25.6 points per game. Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP and Finals MVP, is one of the most decorated players in league history, with four MVPs, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and three championships.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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